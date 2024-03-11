Global Hemp Fiber Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $50.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the hemp fiber market size is predicted to reach $50.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0%.

The growth in the hemp fiber market is due to increasing legalization to cultivate industrial hemp. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hemp fiber market share. Major players in the hemp fiber market include Shenyang beijiang, BaFa Holding BV, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd., Industrial Hemp Manufacturing LLC, Hemp Oil Canada Inc.

Hemp Fiber Market Segments

• By Type: Long (bast) Fibers, Short (core) Fibers

• By Source: Organic, Conventional

• By Application: Food, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global hemp fiber market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hemp fiber refers to one of the robust members of the family of strong natural fibers, which are generated from the cannabis family's hemp plant. The plant's stem is made up of long strands that are used to make hemp fabric. By using a technique called retting, these fibers are extracted from the bark and then spun together to produce a continuous thread that can be woven into textiles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hemp Fiber Market Characteristics

3. Hemp Fiber Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hemp Fiber Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hemp Fiber Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hemp Fiber Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hemp Fiber Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

