Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Market to Reach $3.05 Billion by 2029 with 29.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Market Size And Growth?

There has been a significant rise in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalized poetry market size in the recent past. A remarkable growth is projected where the market will expand from $0.84 billion in 2024 to $1.09 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% is expected. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include advancements in machine learning algorithms, increased access to big data, the emergence of cloud computing, an escalating demand for customized content, and the proliferation of digital entertainment platforms.

The market size of personally tailored poems generated by artificial intelligence (AI) is forecasted to experience massive expansion in the coming years, escalating to $3.05 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. The projected growth during this period is due to an increasing demand for individualized digital experiences, a need for culturally adapted and multilingual content, a heightened fascination with uniquely personalized gifts, enhancements in understanding natural language, and the growth of online content platforms. Significant trends predicted during this period encompass advancements in natural language processing for creativity in writing, innovations in AI-fueled voice and audio poem generation, integration of AI poetry tools with social media platforms, progress in multilingual AI poem generation, and innovations in custom print-on-demand poetry items.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Market?

The expansion of the AI-created personalized poem industry is anticipated to be fueled by the increasingly significant role of social media. Functioning as a digital platform or tool, social media allows users to create, distribute, and engage with content while establishing and sustaining real-time communication with others. The rise of social media is associated with heightened user involvement, as individuals actively search for unique and shareable content to build and foster connections. AI-created personalized poems get a boost from social media platforms which serve as avenues for extensive content distribution and engagement, spotlighting them to an added visibility and interaction. They stimulate creativity as they offer users the opportunity to promptly share and gain feedback on personalized poems, thus enhancing user involvement and content reach. For example, the US-based tech firm, Meta Platforms Inc., reported in February 2024 that the average number of daily active Facebook users in December 2023 was 2.11 billion, an increase of 6% from 2022. As such, the expanding role of social media contributes to the growth of the AI-generated personalized poem industry. Owing to expanding access to digital platforms and connectivity, increased internet penetration is considered as a major driver for market growth. Internet penetration refers to the fraction of the population with active internet usage in a specific region or country. A rise in internet penetration is largely due to the prevalent use of smartphones, facilitating convenient and economical access to online services. Internet penetration bolsters AI-created personalized poems by providing broader access to digital platforms, enabling users globally to interact with AI-driven creative tools. It also allows for efficient data collection and personalization, thereby enhancing the relevance and uniqueness of poems. This level of connectivity encourages larger adoption and interaction, making AI-created poetry more accessible and culturally varied. For example, in 2023, the International Telecommunication Union, a specialized agency based in Switzerland and part of the United Nations, revealed that the number of internet users escalated from 5.1 billion (64% penetration) in 2022 to 5.4 billion (67% penetration) in 2023. As a result, higher internet penetration is propelling growth in the AI-generated personalized poem industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Global Market Report 2025 include:

• OpenAI Inc.

• Canva Pty Ltd

• Grammarly Inc.

• Jasper Inc.

• HyperWrite

• DeepAI Inc.

• Copy.ai Inc.

• Writesonic Inc.

• Anlatan LLC

• Sudowrite Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Industry?

Leading corporations in the AI-driven personalized poetry market are zeroing in on creating superior-tech devices, such as the innovative AI-enabled design-integrated text production, to efficiently produce personalized, interactive, and context-sensitive verses. This technology brings together AI writing proficiency with visual design platforms, letting users develop written and visual content effortlessly within one operation process. For example, Australia's Canva Pty Ltd., a software corporation, introduced Magic Write in December 2022. This text-creation product is devised to aid users in generating textual content rapidly, comprising blog concepts, copy, and tailored text, by using AI to alleviate writer's block and improve creative processes. This inventive component also contributes to the creation of personalized poems and messages, catering to the increasing requirement for AI-powered creative writing mechanisms. It merges AI text creation with its user-friendly design platform, enabling consumers to develop highly personalized and visually captivating content with minimum effort.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized poem market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Text Based Poems, Audio Poems, Video Poems

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Mobile Apps, Social Media, Others Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Gifting, Marketing And Advertising, Education, Entertainment, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individuals, Corporates, Educational Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Text Based Poems: Romantic Poems, Friendship Poems, Inspirational Or Motivational Poems, Birthday And Anniversary Poems, Event Or Occasion-Based Poems, Customized Theme Poems

2) By Audio Poems: Narrated Romantic Poems, Storytelling And Folklore Poems, Inspirational Or Spoken Word Poems, Celebration And Greeting Poems, Background Music Integrated Poems, Multi-Language Audio Poems

3) By Video Poems: Animated Visual Poems, Photo And Slideshow Poems, Social Media Short-Form Poems, Event And Greeting Video Poems, Cinematic Or Storytelling Poems, Interactive Or Augmented Reality (AR)-Enhanced Poems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Poem Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for AI-Generated Personalized Poem, North America displayed the most significant market size. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

