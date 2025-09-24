Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Market Report 2025| Business Growth & Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Market Worth?

The market for product naming generated through artificial intelligence (AI) has seen remarkable expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to grow from $0.96 billion in 2024 to $1.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The surge in growth during the historic period is a result of rising demand for distinct brand identity, expanding e-commerce platforms, increasing branding and marketing needs, advancements in natural language processing, and heightened competition in the consumer goods sector.

Expectations indicate that the AI-generated product naming market size will undergo significant growth in the forthcoming years. By 2029, it's predicted to expand to $2.50 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%. Growth factors throughout the forecast period include the broadening of multilingual markets, the individualization of marketing drives, the mechanization of creative workflows, the efficacy in product development costs, and the requirement for speedier product introductions. Dominant trends to be seen in the projection period encompass AI-human partnership in naming, ethical and cultural considerations in outputs, immediate naming suggestions, sector-specific naming models, and the uptake by small to medium-sized businesses.

What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Market?

The escalating trend of digital trading is likely to boost the expansion of the AI-generated product naming industry. Digital commerce, which involves the online acquisition and vending of goods and services, is gaining traction thanks to the increasing preference of consumers for efficient internet shopping. People nowadays favour the ease of browsing, comparing, and buying products at any time and any location without physical restrictions. AI-augmented product naming aids e-commerce by generating distinctive, pertinent and customer-focused names that enrich brand identity, enhance search visibility and invigorate higher engagement and conversions. For instance, May 2025 data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that e-commerce transactions boosted by 8.5% (±1.1%) in Q1 of 2024 compared to Q1 of 2023, while overall retail sales only heightened by 2.8% (±0.5%) within that period. E-commerce contributed 15.6% to the general retail sales in Q1 of 2024. Hence, the surge in digital commerce is fuelling the AI-generated product naming industry's growth. The rise in digital transformation ventures is anticipated to incentivize the AI-generated product naming sector's growth. These initiatives, which denote the assimilation of digital technologies by organizations to refine operations and augment customer service, are gaining momentum due to the heightened need for companies to optimize operational efficiency, boost customer interactions and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving technological atmosphere. Such digital transformations aid AI-augmented product naming by facilitating the incorporation of cutting-edge AI mechanisms that streamline and hasten the concoction of exclusive, data-influenced product names customized to market trends and customer preferences. For example, a report by UK Finance Limited indicated that in 2023, 42% of adults signed up for mobile payments, a rise from 30% in 2022. Out of these, 98% made payments, with 82% doing so monthly. A total of 34% used mobile contactless payments monthly. Therefore, the upsurge in digital transformation measures propels the growth of the AI-generated product naming industry.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Shopify Inc.

• Wix.com Ltd.

• LegalZoom.com Inc.

• Hootsuite Media Inc.

• FreshBooks

• Namify LLC

• Convas Inc.

• Voila Inc.

• Oberlo UAB

• Beam AI Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Market?

Leading firms in the AI-powered product naming market are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions such as brand compatibility assessments. This is to guarantee that potential names are in sync with the brand's personality, appealing to the intended audience, and adhering to legal and trademark regulations. Brand compatibility assessments enable businesses to ascertain if a suggested name suits their identity, principles, and target market while ensuring its legal availability, cultural acceptability, and strategic alignment. For example, Corsearch Inc., a tech company based in the UK, introduced its Name Generator, an AI-assisted brand and product naming approach, into its TrademarkNow platform in September 2023. This tool employs both ChatGPT technology and Corsearch's exclusive AI to promptly proffer inventive name suggestions, whilst concurrently performing worldwide trademark clearance checks. This facilitates businesses in enhancing the naming procedure, considering both creativity and legal compliance. The amalgamation of human-trained AI with decades of trademark expertise enables sales teams, legal divisions, and branding professionals to cut down the market entry time, reduce the risk of expensive naming disputes, and improve decision-making. This development signifies a larger market movement whereby AI-operated platforms are increasingly being embraced to address the issue of available names within the congested trademark landscape, providing scalable and cost-effective options to conventional, labour-intensive naming methodologies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Market Share?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated product naming market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Retail And E-commerce, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Pharmaceuticals, Technology, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Branding Agencies, Enterprises, Startups, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Naming Platforms, Naming Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Creative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Naming Assistants, Domain and Trademark Checker Tools, Brand Name Generators

2) By Services: Linguistic Analysis, Brand Alignment Consulting, Sentiment Analysis, Keyword Optimization, Style And Tone Customization

What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Product Naming Market?

In the 2024 AI-Generated Product Naming Global Market Report, North America was recognised as the biggest market shareholder. Projected growth estimates suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the fastest rate of expansion. Detailed in the report are the following geographical areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

