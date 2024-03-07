Venera Technologies to Demonstrate its Latest Enhancements in Audio/Video QC and Caption QC/Correction at NAB 2024

Major enhancements for its Quasar® cloud native A/V QC, CapMate® cloud native caption/subtitle QC and Pulsar™ on-premise A/V QC will be in display at NAB 2024

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies is proud to announce a new product launch as well as a long list of enhancements and new features for its A/V and Caption solutions for NAB 2024 (April 14-17 – Las Vegas, USA).

Venera will introduce and demonstrate QCtudio™, its new innovative cloud native solution, that unleashes the power of rich review & collaboration on QC reports and as the ultimate companion to Quasar®, Venera’s cloud native A/V QC solution. With QCtudio the QC operators can not only review the detailed Quasar reports on a video timeline, but they can verify, categorize and annotate each of the found issues, making the QC reports a more valuable and useful document. Multiple team members can then collaborate on the same project to agree on the final reviews. Through QCtudio, the operators can also export the list of issues (and the annotations) in formats compatible with NLE solutions, starting with Davinci Resolve.

Groundbreaking features for Both Quasar® and its on-premise counterpart, Pulsar™, will be demonstrated at the show that further solidify their value for the QC operators:

• Support for Dolby Atmos

• Expanding HDR support with inclusion of HLG (in addition to existing support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HDR 10+

• QR code detection

• Voice-over validation (in Quasar)

• Expanding alert categories to include ‘Critical, Error, Warning, and Info’

• Dynamic template assignment via API

• Japanese User Interface Support

Venera will also demonstrate a long list of enhancements for CapMate™, its cloud native caption/subtitle verification and correction solution:

• Support for English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Portuguese languages

• Caption Translation into multiple languages

• Caption auto-correction and export

• Crosscheck of audio/caption language

• Burnt-in text detection for oriental languages

• Collaboration and project sharing amongst CapMate users within the same entity

“We at Venera Technologies are proud to continue blazing a trail in providing state of the art QC capabilities and addressing thorny QC issues, as requested by our customers and the media industry, enhancing their ability for fast, accurate and efficient QC of their content.”, said Vikas Singhal, Venera’s CEO.

Venera will also be participating in a SMPTE/IMF UG sponsored panel discussion about Mastering QC Efficiency - Leveraging IMF to Prevent Repeated Failures, where they will talk about the benefits of use of QCtudio in inclusion of the annotated QC report within an IMF package.

You may contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com, or visit Venera’s NAB 2024 page to arrange for a meeting at NAB, or request a free trial. You can also visit them at West Hall, #W1858.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry.

Venera’s Quasar® the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage-based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMate®, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync and Standards compliance.

Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. www.veneratech.com

