DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS TO HOST LARGE-SCALE BENEFITS AND HIRING EVENT
Michigan Veterans, transitioning service members, and their families are invited to learn from Veterans’ benefits experts.
This event provides Veterans, transitioning service members, and their family members well-being initiatives, apply for benefits, and connect with employers who want to hire Veterans.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans, transitioning service members, their families, caregivers, and survivors are invited to join the Department of Veterans Affairs at the Southeast Michigan Economic Development Initiative (EDI) March 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at the Wayne State University Student Center, 5221 Gullen Mall.
— Shawnta Sampson, VA Outreach, Transition, and Economic Development
Veterans can learn about available resources, including assistance with filing claims, medical evaluations, career guidance, job opportunities, financial aid for higher education, and PACT Act toxic exposure benefits.
VA hosts a Hiring Fair and a Veteran Resources and Benefits Fair, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can also receive assistance with resumes and interviewing skills from hiring experts, network with top employers, and learn about job opportunities in various industries.
Veterans can learn about VA benefits and resources March 12 during various Veteran-specific presentations by subject matter experts.
“We are looking forward to hosting the Southeast Michigan Economic Development Initiative in Detroit,” said Shawnta Sampson, Supervisory Program Analyst, Economic Development for VA’s office of Outreach, Transition, and Economic Development (OTED). “This event allows us to help Veterans, transitioning service members, and their family members support mental health and well-being initiatives, apply for benefits, and connect with employers who want to hire Veterans.”
VA has sponsored 17 EDI events across the nation since 2018. EDIs are held in areas with significant economic distress among Veterans, including high poverty rates, widespread unemployment, and limited housing availability. Success stories from EDI events include more than 300 on-site job interviews and job offers, retroactive benefits exceeding $350,000 distributed, and nearly 1,300 Veterans receiving one-on-one support at the Claims Clinics . Upcoming EDI events are planned for Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee.
VA is also hosting its first Financial Literacy Week event in San Antonio, Texas. Similar in structure to an EDI, Financial Literacy Week will focus on finance-related topics. This 4-day event will be held April 9-12. To learn more and register, visit https://vaedi.com/financial-literacy-week/.
To register for the Southeast Michigan EDI, sign up for the Claims Clinic, and learn more about upcoming events, visit https://vaedi.com/southeast-michigan-edi-2024.
