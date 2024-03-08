Field Device Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Field Device Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the field device management market size is predicted to reach $2.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.
The growth in the field device management market is due to increasing smart factories. North America region is expected to hold the largest field device management market share. Major players in the field device management market include General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc.
Field Device Management Market Segments
• By Offering: Hardware, Software
• By Protocols: Foundation Fieldbus and HART, Profibus, Profinet, Modbus TCP/IP, Ethernet or IP, Other Protocols
• By Deployment Type Outlook: On-Premises, Cloud
• By Industry: Process Industries, Discrete Industries
• By Geography: The global field device management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Field device management refers to a maintenance tool for applications that require diagnostics and troubleshooting, as well as a configuration tool for smart field equipment. Field device management employs predictive intelligence to increase the performance and availability of important production assets.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Field Device Management Market Characteristics
3. Field Device Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Field Device Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Field Device Management Market Size And Growth
……
27. Field Device Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Field Device Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
