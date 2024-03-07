CHESS KLUB Opens New Chess Coaching Center in Sainikpuri, Hyderabad

CHESS KLUB Hyderabad Coaching CHESS KLUB Logo

CHESS KLUB, the pioneer chess coaching organization launches their new coaching center in Hyderabad

SECUNDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chess enthusiasts in Hyderabad have a strong reason to rejoice - CHESS KLUB, has stepped foot in the City of Pearls. As a part of the institution's Global conquest, the next targeted destination, which was long awaited and overdue, was inaugurated on the 18th of February at a state-of-the-art chess facility in the heart of the city of Hyderabad.

The esteemed institution has been awarded the Pride India Award for the "Best Coaching Academy of the Year" and has been making history for the past five years by being one of the most reputed organizations in the field of chess coaching for students across the world. With coaches from various corners of the world and a fine online and community presence, CHESS KLUB has set the levels of chess education at an all-time high.

Their goal of global expansion has allowed them to deliver their expertise to the chess lovers of Hyderabad, and they marked their footsteps to embark on this journey at their first-ever Open Chess Tournament held in Secunderabad. The center was inaugurated by the parents’ of their co-founders - Sudev and Archana, who have mastered the new-age art of educating chess lovers and bringing them all close together.

The CHESS KLUB Hyderabad center is a massive space that can accommodate about 50 chess lovers and is equipped with new-age technology and the finest chess boards to cater to students of all ages. With an extravagant view of the streets of Hyderabad, the center provides a holistic and nurturing space for all.

This center strives to go beyond the game by building a vibrant chess community to engage lovers of the game through workshops, social events, and quirky chess celebrations. Building a strong community has always been a primary source of this institution and the co-founder - Archana Kolangara was awarded the Shakthi Award for “Women Making a Difference” in 2023 for the same.

The center is conveniently located in Defense Colony, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, and offers both in-person coaching and online coaching by accomplished and champion coaches. CHESS KLUB also offers an array of benefits such as Grand Master curated content, multiple class options, student game analysis, tournament preparation, and mentorship, to mention a few.

Apart from coaching, the center also conducts monthly and weekly tournaments, coaching camps, and other events for students as well as parents.

Fostering the spirit of community, this Chess Academy is here to build champions out of every chess enthusiast in Hyderabad.

Experience the finest form of chess coaching in Hyderabad at CHESS KLUB!