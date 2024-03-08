Express Delivery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Express Delivery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Express Delivery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the express delivery market size is predicted to reach $460 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.
The growth in the express delivery market is due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest express delivery market share. Major players in the express delivery market include Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, United States Postal Service, Shanghai YTO Express Co. Ltd..
Express Delivery Market Segments
• By Service: Online, Offline
• By Business Model: B2B, B2C, C2C
• By Destination: Domestic, International
• By End User: Services, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Construction, And Utilities, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global express delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The express delivery provides the fastest form of shipping. Express delivery services assemble, transport, and distribute products in a timely manner while tracking and maintaining control of the goods along the service's supply chain.
