Consciousness Coach Julie “Jules” Gerber to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Julie “Jules” Gerber is a top notch highly sought after Consciousness Coach and popular podcast host deeply committed to helping women break free from limiting beliefs. She coaches because she wants to help women transform and change whatever is holding them back from creating a life they love that’s intentional and deeply fulfilling.

Before becoming a coach, from an early age, Julie was battling her own personal demons. She spent years feeling overwhelmed, stuck in perfectionism, and mentally exhausted from striving to meet the impossible standards she set for herself. This led her to a serious struggle with an eating disorder and being hospitalized with anorexia nervosa. Although she recovered physically, she spent her adult life never feeling worthy enough until it began to dawn on her that she had never fully healed from past wounds. As she embarked on a spiritual healing journey she learned to quiet her inner critic which helped her find peace and clarity. In fact, Julie experienced such a remarkable transformation, it led her to explore a career in consciousness coaching. Already a practicing therapist with a master’s in social work, coaching resonated with her so much she decided to make it her life’s work. She felt an unwavering determination to help women embrace self-love and a whole new way of being that embodies confidence, and to do so unapologetically with radiance and a positive mind set.

Today, through her unique coaching, Julie provides her clients the necessary tools and strategies that encourage them to unlock their inner potential, embrace their strengths, overcome challenges, and shatter glass ceilings.

With her one-to-one transformational coaching Julie supports women to dig deep within themselves, tap into their own inner strengths, discover who they are at their core. and step into greater self-awareness so they can move forward in their lives and get everything they desire both personally and professionally. Julie helps women identify and remove mental and emotional obstacles that get in the way of achieving their full potential and discover a whole new way of being that helps them rediscover their purpose and passion.

Besides her coaching, Julie is also host of her super entertaining podcast Soul Talks with Sarah & Julie, where, along with another remarkable Breakup Recovery coach Sarah Vasquez, they share their insight, wisdom, and practical advice on love and dating. Women candidly relay their struggles, heartbreaks, triumphs, and perspectives with meaningful conversations that inspire one another to move forward with renewed hope and positivity.

Julie lives her life with unwavering faith that whatever we desire we can achieve as long as we have the right tools, mindset, and support. When we will feel uplifted, enlightened, and of value to the world around us the future is bright, exciting, and full of promise and that is the core of her coaching.

