Adyogi Selects Kognics AI-First Learning Management System (LMS) to drive Employee Training and Certification

Kognics announced that Adyogi, has selected Kognics’ AI-First LMS to power its team member Training, Compliance and Certification goals.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kognics announced that Adyogi has selected Kognics’ AI-First Learning Management System (LMS) to power its team members Training, Compliance, and Certification goals. Adyogi is a product performance marketing tool developed to enable ROAS-first growth for eCommerce businesses.

As an industry leader in Product Performance Marketing, Adyogi has always prioritized continuous development and education of its workforce to maintain excellence and stay ahead of the competition.

Kognics LMS is renowned for its Artificial Intelligence-Engine and rich User Experience which empowers organizations to create, manage, and deliver training content seamlessly. With its customizable features and analytics capabilities, Kognics LMS enables AdYogi to tailor training programs to meet specific departmental requirements and employee skill development needs, resulting in a more personalized and effective training experience.

Key features of the Kognics LMS platform include:

Advanced AI Capabilities: With Kognics LMS, creating customized training becomes easier than ever with our embedded Generative AI Capabilities

Advanced Content Management: AdYogi can easily organize, update, and deliver a wide range of training materials, including videos, documents, quizzes, and interactive courses.

Scalability: Kognics LMS is designed to grow with AdYogi's evolving needs, making it a future-proof investment.

Data Analytics: The platform provides in-depth insights into employee performance and engagement, allowing Adyogi to fine-tune its training strategies for optimal results.

Mobile Compatibility: With the mobile-responsive design, employees can access training materials anytime, anywhere, enhancing the flexibility of learning.

Integration: Kognics LMS seamlessly integrates with AdYogi's existing systems and software, streamlining administrative processes.

"We are honored to be chosen by Adyogi as their trusted partner in enhancing their training initiatives. Our team is committed to delivering the best LMS experience, and we look forward to working closely with Adyogi to achieve their training and development goals." Siddhartha Kulshrestha, Co-Founder of Kognics.

The partnership is poised to bring about a positive transformation in AdYogi’s training practices, ultimately contributing to improved employee performance and organizational success.

About Adyogi:

Adyogi is a product performance marketing tool developed to enable ROAS-first growth for e-commerce businesses- large or small. Integrate any e-commerce store using our smart APIs and pick the best-performing catalog from your website to promote within seconds.

About Kognics:

Kognics.ai delivers SAAS (Software As A Service) to power the Learning Management Systems (LMS) & Customer Relationship Management(CRM) needs of Enterprises and Governments. Kognics LMS is designed to empower organizations with advanced training and development solutions to enhance workforce productivity and performance.