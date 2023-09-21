TGA Selects Kognics AI-First Learning Management System LMS to drive Employee Training, Certification and Effectiveness

Kognics announced that The Global Associates (TGA), has selected Kognics AI-First LMS to power its team member Training, Compliance and Certification goals.

Kognics truly stands out! Their platform made our learning journey efficient and enjoyable. The user-friendly interface and rich features exceeded our expectations. Highly recommend!” — Jhumki Pandey-Sinha Roy

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kognics announced that The Global Associates (TGA), Sales and Marketing leader, has selected Kognics AI-First Learning Management Systems (LMS) to power its team member Training, Compliance, and Certification goals.

. The collaboration signifies a significant step forward in enhancing the quality and efficiency of TGA's enterprise training programs.

As an industry leader in B2B Lead Generation, TGA has always prioritized the continuous development and education of its workforce to maintain excellence and stay ahead of the competition.

Kognics LMS is renowned for its Artificial Intelligence and user-friendly platform, which empowers organizations to create, manage, and deliver training content seamlessly. With its customizable features and analytics capabilities, Kognics LMS enables TGA to tailor training programs to meet specific departmental requirements and employee skill development needs, resulting in a more personalized and effective training experience.

Key features of the Kognics LMS platform include:

Advanced AI Capabilities: With Kognics LMS, creating customized training becomes easier than ever with our embedded Generative AI Capabilities

Advanced Content Management: TGA can easily organize, update, and deliver a wide range of training materials, including videos, documents, quizzes, and interactive courses.

Scalability: Kognics LMS is designed to grow with TGA's evolving needs, making it a future-proof investment.

Data Analytics: The platform provides in-depth insights into employee performance and engagement, allowing TGA to fine-tune its training strategies for optimal results.

Mobile Compatibility: With the mobile-responsive design, employees can access training materials anytime, anywhere, enhancing the flexibility of learning.

Integration: Kognics LMS seamlessly integrates with TGA's existing systems and software, streamlining administrative processes.

Commenting on the partnership, Mrs Jhumki Pandey-Sinha Roy, Director of Business Operations and Customer Success at TGA, stated, "Kognics truly stands out! Their platform made our learning journey efficient and enjoyable. The user-friendly interface and rich features exceeded our expectations. Highly recommend for anyone seeking seamless learning experiences!"

Siddhartha Kulshrestha, Co-Founder of Kognics also expressed their excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are honored to be chosen by TGA as their trusted partner in enhancing their training initiatives. Our team is committed to delivering the best LMS experience, and we look forward to working closely with TGA to achieve their training and development goals."

The partnership is poised to bring about a positive transformation in TGA's training practices, ultimately contributing to improved employee performance and organizational success.

About TGA:

The Global Associates is a leading authority in the Premium B2B Lead Generation Services dedicated to increase the productivity of the sales team.

About Kognics:

Kognics.ai is a technology company specializing in Learning Management Systems (LMS). Kognics LMS is designed to empower organizations with advanced training and development solutions to enhance workforce productivity and performance.