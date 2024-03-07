xCures Announces Issuance of Groundbreaking Patent
USPTO awards patent for AI tech enabling virtual trials, enhancing clinical decisions through continuous learning from patient experiences.
It is just the first of many patent-pending innovations in our pipeline”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, Inc., a leader in health technology, is proud to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially issued Patent No. 11,887,738, a landmark achievement in biomedical decision-making. This patent marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to transform the value of healthcare data using artificial intelligence (AI) and deliver on the promise of precision medicine.
— Mark Shapiro, Chief Operating Officer - xCures Inc.
The newly patented technology, titled "Platforms for Conducting Virtual Trials," introduces a novel platform for capturing clinical cases and expert-derived treatment rationales using AI to facilitate biomedical decision-making, which can include virtual clinical trials that continuously learn from the experiences of all patients, on all treatments and all the time. Algorithms such as Bayesian machine learning methods can be applied to coordinate such virtual trials. This invention demonstrates xCures' vision for transforming US healthcare data into continuous, real-time, regulatory-grade data that can improve care, drive innovation, and accelerate the development of new treatments.
"We’re incredibly excited about this patent. The USPTO recognized our innovative work in AI-enabled learning systems using medical records plus AI to create patient case summaries, using natural language processing to create knowledge bases that support treatment selection, leveraging machine learning for personalized treatment recommendations, incorporating expert human feedback to refine algorithms, and continuous improvements via calibration from real-world outcomes data. It is just the first of many patent pending innovations in our pipeline," said Mark Shapiro, Chief Operating Officer at xCures.
With the issuance of this patent, xCures solidifies its position at the forefront of health data and technology. The company is dedicated to leveraging this patented technology to enable stakeholders across the healthcare continuum to implement platforms that collect, aggregate, organize, and structure healthcare data. This approach enables continuous learning from the treatment of all patients using an AI-based platform.
The patent can be found at https://ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11887738.
For more information about xCures and its innovative solutions, visit www.xcures.com.
About xCures
Launched in 2018, xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves and aggregates medical records from any US care site. Data is extracted and structured within 15 minutes, to offer a sophisticated view of a patient’s fully longitudinal health journey that encompasses everything from genomics to social determinants of health.
Through a variety of tools and data products, xCures provides clinically actionable, real-time insights that facilitate clinical research and care for patients, providers, and partners. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit http://www.xcures.com.
Patrick van der Valk
xCures Inc
pvandervalk@xcures.com
