Happy Women's Day Today in LA Attend 3 Sweet Days to Party for Good Fri Sat Sun

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Celebrate Women's Day with parties; Chocolate on Friday, French Pastries and Shopping on Saturday, and a surprise on Sunday.

Happy Women's Day Today ...Attend one of our sweet parties and have the time of your life!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to help fund fulfilling experiences, and parties.The staffing agency is delivering fulfilling experiences by serving companies, talented professionals and the community too.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, " Love to celebrate women and party for GOOD, attend the sweetest parties in LA made just for you!" Celebrating Women's Day in LA (This Weekend)Friday 1st Sweet 1 hour social party March 8th, 2024 International Women's Day; 5pm to 6pm at John Kelly Chocolates on Montana Avenue.Saturday, March 9th at 9am ' Love Paris, Live in LA ;' French Pastry Party at Le Cafe De La Plage 1301 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica.Saturday, March 9th at 2pm Shopping Party at Jane 1607 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Come on time or you'll miss all the fun, all our sweet parties are for one hour. We have 5 more fulfilling parties planned for March, including a sweet fashion party; we're rewarding the sweetest heels that make the dress!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Rewarding LA Fulfillment created and funded by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. We're serving sweet companies, talented professionals, and members of the community. We generate proceeds to fund meaningful experiences; Girls Design Tomorrow (Preparing Girls for Life).Rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with funded sponsored experiences for daughters/relatives to participate in Girls Design Tomorrow (who will be mentored by sweet moms delivering personalized 1 on 1 expertise to each child).Recruiting for Good funds meaningful and fulfilling celebrations to party for GOOD! People can also participate in referral program to earn sweet rewards (dining and shopping). To learn more visit www.Rewarding.LA Fulfillment!Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them 1 on 1; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + PlaySince 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs, a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your first job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.Finally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy The Sweetest Restaurants LA to Paris. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!

InaMinute is an Exceptionally Talented Girl whose video inspired Mom and Me Lunch Review; she is participating in 'Girls Design Tomorrow' mentoring program.