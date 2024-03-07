Super Processor and VentureKap 0% Interest Business Loan Partnership

Super Processor Partners with VentureKap to Fund Zero Percent Interest Loans to Merchants

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Processor announced today a partnership with VentureKap which will provide much needed financing to merchants through their Zero Interest Loan Program. Any merchant who has had a merchant processing account for 12 months (more than $15,000 per month in processing) is eligible to apply through a simple application process with no closing costs. Typical loans will be between $2,500 and $20,000 with 0% interest and 36 equal monthly payments; however, the program can support loans of up to $500,000. The partnership aims to provide simple, easy-to-obtain debt financing which can be used without limitation to grow or recapitalize a merchant’s business.

"This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for Super Processor's new merchants, and emphasizes the company's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship beyond payment processing," remarked Super Processor’s COO of Acquiring Alexandra Bak. "By reducing the costs and complexity of borrowing, the Zero Interest Loan Program enables entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses rather than worrying about funding."

A VentureKap spokesperson agreed saying, “We are very familiar with Super Processor and their capabilities, and they are the perfect partner to deliver the Zero Interest Loan Program to merchants. The recent pullback in funding activity by banks, private equity, and venture capital firms has created a challenging environment for even the strongest businesses to get funding. By working together with Super Processor, we expect to alleviate some of these challenges by offering interest-free funding directly to established merchants.”

About Super Processor – Super Processor, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a full-service payment processor offering a broad array of transaction processing options which ensure your company remains at the forefront of technological advancements. The company's mission is to empower merchants with state-of-the-art payment technology, allowing them to operate seamlessly without encountering the common obstacles posed by many other payment processors. Our comprehensive range of services includes electronic credit, debit, or prepaid card transactions whether the interaction is in-person, through e-commerce, or in the metaverse.

For further information about Super Processor's payment solutions, please visit our official website at www.superprocessor.com

About VentureKap – VentureKap is an equity and debt investment firm founded by a consortium of entrepreneurs who share a vision to revolutionize the landscape of business financing. Drawing upon years of experience successfully navigating the intricacies of capital acquisition, the company understands the challenges and triumphs inherent in your entrepreneurial journey. VentureKap is committed to facilitating your fundraising endeavors, and offers an array of innovative financing solutions tailored to meet your specific needs while streamlining and simplifying the fundraising process.

To explore how VentureKap can help facilitate business ambitions, please visit our official website at www.venturekap.com.