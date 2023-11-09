SuperNet Forging New Banking Relationship for 2024

SuperNet is partnering with a leading bank to roll out a SuperNet branded consumer credit card that will be accepted at participating cannabis retailers in 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023

SuperNet, a full-service payment processor and card network based in Nevada, today announced that it is partnering with a leading bank to roll out a SuperNet branded consumer credit card that will be accepted at participating cannabis retailers in 2024. The SuperNet branded cannabis credit card will be the first nationwide credit card that allows cannabis purchases. This card will bring the ease and convenience of credit purchases to a market that is desperately needing such flexibility. While the 55 million adult cannabis users are the initial focus, the credit card operates like Network branded credit cards and can be utilized at any retailer that accepts the SuperNet brand whether those are cannabis businesses or non-cannabis establishments.

The SuperNet credit card will offer an array of benefits and features to both cardholders and merchants. Consumers can earn rewards points on their purchases at both cannabis and general market merchants, with the flexibility to redeem them interchangeably. Cannabis merchants now have the benefit of being able to accept a credit card for purchases at their business.

“We are very excited about this project in partnership with an experienced financial institution,” said SuperNet CEO and Co-Founder Michael W.K. Tsang, “The SuperNet credit card will get into the hands of a huge number of consumers in 2024 which will help resolve the payments issues that plague the industry today.”

For more information about the SuperNet cannabis credit card, please visit www.supernet.ai. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as SuperNet works to bring this groundbreaking financial solution to the market in 2024.

About SuperNet -- SuperNet is an early stage FinTech company focusing on the credit card industry. The company has developed proprietary technology to become both a payment processor and a new card network, and will initially target the cannabis segment while working to support all credit and debit card transactions in the near future.

The organization was formed in 2014 with the goal of bringing fast and efficient electronic payments to the cannabis industry, however, the company soon realized that accomplishing that goal involved a huge technology and operational effort leading to the development of card issuing, merchant acquiring, and payment processing technology. SuperNet is on the cusp of issuing the first credit card that will be accepted at cannabis retailer nationwide.