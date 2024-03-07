Industry, Educators and Organisations Leading the Way in Skills-Based Technology Adoption

Edalex has published a range of new use cases, exemplifying how industry, educators and organisations are leading the way in skills-based technology adoption.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills, credentials and learning data, have published a range of new use cases, exemplifying how industry, educators and organisations are leading the way in skills-based technology adoption. These market leaders include universities, K-12 schools, professional organisations and EdTech developers, who each have taken action on preparing to participate in the skills-based ecosystem of the future.

“As an EdTech company invested in the creation of products and services designed to advance the skills ecosystem, we welcome the opportunity to showcase these leading organisations,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “We need to shift from a degree-centric perspective to a skills-based perspective on both sides of the supply and demand curve. It’s heartening to see these organisations leading the way in demonstrating to the market not only that it can be done, but how it can be done.”

Here are some of the newly available use cases:

- The University of Melbourne – develop new microcredential courses, Melbourne MicroCerts, that integrated the use of rich skill descriptors (RSDs), skills or industry-based capability framework alignments and issued digital credentials with embedded Personal Evidence Records to qualifying graduates through Edalex’s Credentialate platform.

- Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA) – co-design of a digital credential and Learner Dashboard solution that would track student progress towards mastery, reduce current reporting administrative overheads and provide visibility across the learning journey for all stakeholders in the learning community.

- Korus Connect – launch a professional development skills recognition solution for learners completing formal, non-formal and informal assessments. The system allows for progressive skills development for any group of learners in a professional area and also provides organisation-wide visibility of professional development.

- Learning Vault – integrate openRSD into their digital credentialing platform to enhance the significance and applicability of their digital credentials by integrating seamlessly with a universally recognised framework, enabling their learners to take their skills with them, no matter where they go in life.

- Muzzy Lane – integrate openRSD libraries into their AI-driven SkillBuild platform, which confers an industry validated microcredential upon successful completion, helping learners improve their career prospects in a skills-based economy.

Underpinning several of these initiatives are rich skill descriptors (RSDs) – an open, structured data schema providing standardised skill definitions and context. “The suitability of RSDs to support improved skills development, employment opportunities and economic growth is evidenced by their rapid acceptance and integration by the market. Edalex launched openRSD in 2022, and it has quickly become the world’s largest open repository of RSDs, with RSDs from organisations such as Western Governors University and Education Design Lab available. Our Credentialate platform has continued to develop, guided by our industry collaborations and has enjoyed firm support and take up by the market. It is incredibly gratifying to see the positive impact our platforms have had on learners. As well, we have been thrilled to win prestigious awards, recognising our partners, platforms and services,” said McFadyen.

Learn more about Edalex and its platforms at https://www.edalex.com/