Lincoln University Alumni Association Presents Virtual "Women in Leadership" Panel Discussion
Inspiring conversation celebrating the achievements of Lincoln University alumnae in honor of Women's History MonthLINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln University, PA — In celebration of Women's History Month, the Alumni Association of Lincoln University proudly announces its virtual "Women in Leadership" panel discussion, scheduled for March 14, 2024, at 7:00 PM. The event will be hosted online, and registration is required at https://aalupa.org/event-5629376.
The "Women in Leadership" panel brings together a distinguished group of accomplished and influential Lincoln University women who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. The esteemed panelists include:
• Dr. Karsonya Whitehead: Author, professor, and expert in African American history.
• Terry Vodery: Entrepreneur and advocate for women in business.
• Regan Farley: Award-winning public relations specialist and business consultant.
• Hon. Ruth Shillingford: Esteemed judge and advocate for social justice.
• Dr. Nadiah Blackman: Trailblazing educator and champion for children with developmental disabilities.
The virtual event will kick off with welcoming remarks by Dr. Brenda Allen, President of Lincoln University, setting the stage for an engaging and inspiring discussion. Dr. Allen's leadership at the forefront of education and empowerment aligns seamlessly with the theme of the evening.
Throughout the panel discussion, these accomplished women will share their personal journeys, achievements, insights, and challenges. The conversation will delve into critical topics such as leadership, empowerment, and breaking barriers, providing a platform for thoughtful dialogue and reflection.
Closing out the event with her insights and perspectives will be Hon. Cherelle Parker, Mayor of the City of Philadelphia. Mayor Parker's commitment to community engagement and advocacy for equity aligns perfectly with the vision of the Alumni Association of Lincoln University.
To attend this enlightening virtual event, participants are required to register in advance at https://aalupa.org/event-5629376. Registration is free, and attendees will receive access details upon completing the registration process.
Join us in honoring Women's History Month by participating in this inspiring conversation and celebrating the achievements of women in leadership.
