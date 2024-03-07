Submit Release
A Royal Match - New Book: Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and AJ Andrea John Catsimatidis Illuminate the Social Scene.

His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the German Prince, TV-Host and Lawyer and Andrea John AJ Catsimatidis, the American Business Bombshell unite

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and AJ Catsimatidis shared interests in philanthropy and their dedication to their professional endeavors adds a depth to their relationship.”
— Robert W. Cabell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert W. Cabell announces a new book: "A 2024-day real life fairytale unfolding as German royal and entrepreneur, Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, and American heiress and businesswoman AJ Catsimatidis have become a renown couple within high society circles. Their whirlwind romance, which reportedly began in the fall of 2023, is a testament to the power of shared passions and a cosmopolitan outlook."

Prince Mario-Max, known for his sophisticated style and involvement in philanthropic causes, brings his European heritage and a lineage steeped in history. He is the son of His Highness Prince Waldemar and Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe. AJ Catsimatidis, the dynamic daughter of billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis, is a powerful business woman in her own right, her entrepreneurial spirit and political involvement making her a shining star, so Robert W. Cabell.

Together, they paint a picture of ambition and elegance. From the top events in New York to global trips on the French Riviera and Hawaii, their social media offers glimpses of a their life story being both adventurous and refined. The couple's shared interests in philanthropy and their dedication to their professional endeavors adds a depth to their relationship.

While their romance has a global public dimension, the couple also values their privacy. It's a balancing act that many high-profile figures navigate, and they seem to do so with poise.

As their relationship continues to blossom, Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and AJ Catsimatidis prove that love stories among famous partners can still thrive in the modern world. Their partnership signifies a beautiful blend of heritage, ambition, and a shared vision for a life well-lived, so Robert W. Cabell.

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea John Catsimatidis

