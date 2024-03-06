Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,685 in the last 365 days.

Capito, Ernst Work to Stop Biden Admin from Crushing Small Businesses, Raising Energy Costs

 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, are calling on the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reconsider proposed regulations for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from new and existing power plants and address issues raised in the Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) panel in regards to how the regulations would damage small businesses and raise American energy costs.

The lawmakers wrote, “The regulatory decisions the EPA makes now will determine if there are enough resources to meet tomorrow’s energy needs. We must recognize the need for time and technology development before taking our nation down an energy path that prioritizes speed over practicality. It is also imperative that the EPA follow the law on these proposed regulations and SBAR panel, not only to hear directly from but to actively consider and respond accordingly to the unique impacts it will have on small electric utilities as they maintain electric reliability and affordability.”

“We urge the EPA to ensure that the findings of the SBAR panel and comments on the recommended regulatory alternatives are fully addressed and accounted for prior to its final rulemaking. It is critical that the EPA alleviate the concerns raised by affected small entities and consider the unique impacts these proposed regulations will have on small electric utilities as they maintain electric reliability and affordability.”

Read the full letter here.

BACKGROUND:

In August 2023, Ernst and Capito demanded that Biden’s EPA rescind its proposed rule that increases burdensome and costly GHG requirements on small businesses.
 

# # #

You just read:

Capito, Ernst Work to Stop Biden Admin from Crushing Small Businesses, Raising Energy Costs

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more