LeVar Burton to Receive the Good Sam Award at Rotary Club of Los Angeles Foundation Annual Luncheon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeVar Burton, award-winning actor, director, producer, and literacy advocate, will be honored with the prestigious Good Sam Award by the Rotary Club of Los Angeles Foundation at their annual luncheon on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the historic Biltmore Hotel. The event, which will take place at 11:00 am PST, will celebrate Burton's contributions to promoting literacy and education. For photo: CLICK HERE

The Good Sam Award is given to a community leader who has demonstrated bold and inspiring leadership in advancing human kindness, understanding, and compassion. Presenting Burton with the Good Sam Award will be past recipients Dete Meserve, partner of Wind Dancer Films and author and producer of “GOOD SAM,” the book and Netflix movie as well as the namesake of the award; and actor and comedian Jack McBrayer, known for “30 Rock” and “Hello Jack! The Kindness Show.”

Burton, best known for his iconic roles in "Roots," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and "Reading Rainbow," has been a vocal advocate for literacy and education for over three decades. He is the honored recipient of seven NAACP Awards, a Peabody, a Grammy, and 15 Emmys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys.

Through his performances on "Reading Rainbow," and the documentary “The Right to Read,” Burton has inspired generations of children to develop a love for reading and learning. His podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, has been downloaded more than 25 million times and continues to explore a dynamic relationship around literature.

"We are thrilled to honor LeVar Burton with the Good Sam Award for his unwavering dedication to promoting literacy and education," said Gary Jimenez, President of the Rotary Club of Los Angeles. "His work has touched the lives of so many, and we are grateful for his contributions to our community. We look forward to celebrating his achievements at our annual luncheon."

The Rotary Club of Los Angeles Foundation, the charitable arm of the Rotary Club of Los Angeles, has been supporting various community projects for over 30 years. With a Foundation of over $10 million in donations, the organization has been able to make a positive impact in the lives of countless individuals. The annual luncheon is a highly anticipated event, bringing together community leaders, philanthropists, and celebrities to celebrate the power of service and giving back.

Returning as producer of this year’s Rotary Club of Los Angeles Foundation event is Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. All proceeds from the luncheon will go towards supporting the foundation's various community projects that positively impact the LA community and the world.

ABOUT THE ROTARY CLUB OF LOS ANGELES: The LA5, is the fifth oldest Rotary Club in the world. Over the last 30 years, LA5 has built a Foundation of over $10 million. LA5 currently donates over $250K in scholarships to deserving LAUSD students. Among its other donations, LA5 has Vocational Scholarships, they fund the LA Children’s Court (and were a founding funder of that court which was the first of its kind in the world). LA5 supports numerous non-profits throughout Los Angeles including A Place Called Home, School on Wheels, Camp Paivika, and Ability First, among many others. Internationally LA5 has been the lead funder of building water wells in Myanmar villages that do not have access to fresh clean water. www.rotaryla5.org.

ABOUT THE ROTARY CLUB OF LOS ANGELES FOUNDATION:

The Rotary Club of Los Angeles Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is a philanthropic organization associated with Rotary International, a global network of community leaders dedicated to humanitarian service. Established by the members of Rotary Club LA5, this Foundation serves as a conduit for their charitable efforts, supporting a wide range of local and international initiatives. The primary mission of the Rotary Club of Los Angeles Foundation is to contribute to positive social change by funding projects and programs that address critical issues in areas such as education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and community development. The Foundation operates on the principles of Rotary International, emphasizing the importance of service above self. For more information, visit: rotaryla5.org/meet-foundation.