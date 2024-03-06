UST and LUNA Crash Victims Supported by Revolutionary Partnership Between Superchain Network and UNA

UNA and Superchain unite to bring recovery to UST and LUNA victims UNA Logo - UNA is building the community recovery operating system and tokenomics of Web3 communities that collapsed.

In a groundbreaking initiative, Superchain Network collaborates with UNA, to offer hope and financial relief to those impacted by the UST and LUNA crypto crash.

UST and LUNA are just the beginning. We're not stopping there. Once we prove out out community recovery system, we will turn our attention to other massive communities that collapsed, like Bitconnect.” — Enigma, Head Chef at UNA, GP and Founder at EnigmaFund