UST and LUNA Holders Find Hope: EnigmaFund's VC's UNA Initiative Launches to Recoup Losses After TerraLuna Debacle

UNA Logo - UNA is building the community recovery operating system and tokenomics of Web3 communities that collapsed. EnigmaFund Venture Capital How UNA's airdrop claim works

In the wake of the catastrophic $160 billion crash of LUNA and UST in 2022, UNA is working to help all the victims of TerraLuna financially recover.

UST and LUNA is just the beginning. We're developing a tokenomic operating system to financially recover the communities all huge Web3 projects that failed. At scale, everyone wins here.” — Enigma, Head Chef at UNA, GP and Founder at EnigmaFund