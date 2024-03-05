UST and LUNA Holders Find Hope: EnigmaFund's VC's UNA Initiative Launches to Recoup Losses After TerraLuna Debacle
UNA Logo - UNA is building the community recovery operating system and tokenomics of Web3 communities that collapsed.
In the wake of the catastrophic $160 billion crash of LUNA and UST in 2022, UNA is working to help all the victims of TerraLuna financially recover.
UST and LUNA is just the beginning. We're developing a tokenomic operating system to financially recover the communities all huge Web3 projects that failed. At scale, everyone wins here.”LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the unprecedented $160 billion crash of UST and LUNA, EnigmaFund Venture Capital unveils UNA, a pioneering initiative aimed at orchestrating a robust recovery for the victims of this financial catastrophe. This strategic launch introduces a community recovery operating system within Web3, leveraging advanced tokenomics, game theory, and economic modeling to offer a beacon of hope to those affected.
— Enigma, Head Chef at UNA, GP and Founder at EnigmaFund
UNA's innovative approach earmarks 50% of its total supply for UST and LUNA holders impacted by the depegging event on May 6th and 7th, providing a direct avenue for financial recuperation and empowerment. This gesture is a cornerstone of EnigmaFund's broader mission to revitalize and reintegrate disenfranchised communities into a new era of trustless DeFi, championed by Enigma, the founder and general partner at EnigmaFund Venture Capital and Excelsior.
The UNA team, self-styled as "chefs," is composed of esteemed leaders in the crypto industry, including cofounding CTO Larron Armstead, known for his foundational work at Supra Oracles. The collective expertise of the team is further bolstered by notable figures such as Coco of $TOSHI, who significantly contributed to trading volumes on Coinbase's Base chain, and Austin Seiberlich from Coincraft, a designer of token economies for various successful crypto startups. The team also includes Kenno, the founder of 1NVST, a leading venture capital firm and advisory in Germany.
Underpinning the UNA initiative is a commitment to seamless integration and collaboration with centralized exchanges (CEXs) and a broad spectrum of crypto projects. This partnership aims to facilitate a straightforward claiming process for affected users, offering a pathway to not only recover but potentially enhance their financial standing, at no cost to the claimants.
UNA has also partnered with leading crypto companies such as Superchain (Backed by BlockChain Capital) to provide accurate, fast and trustless data for their upcoming DeFi economy and to be able to identify all the claim wallets and amounts on EVM chains. The Superchain team have rolled their sleeves up to help the UST and LUNA victims by ensuring this data is available to make their claims possible.
Looking ahead, UNA is set to launch its claim portal in Q2 2024, currently embarking on its inaugural round of capital raising. This marks a significant step forward in EnigmaFund's endeavor to mend the fabric of the crypto community and lead a transition towards a more resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem.
Discover more and become part of this transformative journey at www.link3.to/una.
About EnigmaFund:
EnigmaFund is a Web3-focused venture capital fund where 70% of investments are focused on companies they advise and accelerate. EnigmaFund serves on the boards of well-known crypto companies including Entangle Protocol, ATOR, Ready Games, and Aether Games.
