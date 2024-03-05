Productivity measurement and analysis: A guidance note

Productivity dynamics are important across macro-, sector-, labour market- and micro-level economics, and in social policy and tripartite dialogue on fair wages, working time or the retirement age. They are also very relevant to environmental transition. Better productivity data are therefore essential for the work of the ILO’s tripartite constituents (governments, employers and workers), and for a broader community of stakeholders seeking to advance decent work.

This guidance note seeks to assist national statisticians and economists in making the best use of available data to obtain detailed productivity measures, notably in developing countries. Guidance is provided on how to prepare labour and multifactor productivity measures, disaggregating by sector, with a particular emphasis on computing labour inputs. It builds on and complements international standards and guidelines issued by the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This guidance note is published as part of the ILO Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work programme funded by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.