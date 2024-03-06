Mayor's Cup Street Hockey Tournament Begins April 15

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the 2024 Mayor's Cup Street Hockey Tournament in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation during the April Boston Public Schools vacation week.

“We’re thrilled to offer a year-round schedule of healthy outdoor activities for all ages in our neighborhood parks,” said Parks and Recreation Department Commissioner Ryan Woods. “Thanks to our collaboration with the Boston Bruins Foundation, our young street hockey players will once again have the chance to connect with kids from across the city and vie for the title of ‘Boston’s Best’ in the Mayor’s Cup.”

The Tournament will begin Monday, April 15, and continue through the April school vacation week. All games will be played at Joseph Moakley Roller Hockey Rink within Moakley Park on Columbia Road in South Boston. Additional support is provided by P&G Gillette.

Teams will compete in three age groups: Mite (ages 6 to 8); Squirt (ages 9 to 10); and Pee Wee (ages 11 and 12). Please note that pre-registration for teams is required with a limit of eight teams per regional division.

Visit boston.gov/sports to register. For more information, contact Damien Margardo at damien.margardo@boston.gov, Jennifer Misiaszek at jennifer.misiaszek@boston.gov, or call (617) 961-3083.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit boston.gov/parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram.