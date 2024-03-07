Globalsat Group and Myriota sign collaboration agreement

J. Alberto Palacios, CEO & Chairman of Globalsat Group Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota Globalsat Group & Myriota collaboration agreement

The worldwide collaboration and distribution agreement between Myriota and Globatsat Group will revolutionize sensor connectivity for Globatsat´s customers.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myriota, a leader in satellite IoT communication, operates a highly innovative and unique global data messaging service, designed for efficiency in long-term asset tracking and telemetry. This makes it a perfect fit for applications in agriculture, transport / logistics, utilities, mining and environmental sensing.

Sensing in the field at scale requires easy field deployment (intelligent install assist), long field life (low energy communication), robust data security (privacy centric security), and a cost point that supports massive scale deployment. Myriota has pioneered IoT connectivity technology that delivers against these uniquely challenging requirements, innovation that is protected by more than 160 patents.

Globalsat Group is an industry leader in mobile (MSS) and other satellite services, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake or exceptional circumstances when or where other connectivity networks cannot operate reliably or at all.

The agreement will make Myriota's services and enabling hardware offerings available in all countries and territories where Globalsat Group currently provides market access and value-added relationships with local business and government.

“Globalsat CEO, J. Alberto Palacios, said: “We are delighted to be adding the innovative Myriota platform to our roster of solutions. Their IoT service and products are especially interesting in growing economies throughout the region, where connectivity is increasingly needed to drive efficiency and safety at cost-of-ownership points which are not achievable with other providers.”

Palacios adds that “Robust encryption, authentication and privacy are essential parts of the protocols Myriota has developed – they are of important value in markets which have become increasingly conscious of security risks and will be of particular interest to our current and future government customers.”

In tandem with a worldwide distribution agreement, Myriota will be providing Globalsat with advanced pre-release access to hardware kits, which will allow the multi-country consortium to run internal testing and design timely implementation and migration strategies to be made available in 2024.

Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota, shared: "We're thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Globalsat Group to address a crucial gap in their market that current technology cannot fill. Myriota's technology offers unparalleled global coverage, battery life, security, and a total cost of ownership that revolutionises IoT for critical industries such as agriculture, environment, and logistics. We're excited to see how our technology enhances the livelihoods and experiences of Globalsat's customers."

About Myriota

Myriota (https://myriota.com/) is transforming the IoT industry with efficient, reliable solutions that enable sensing of anything, anywhere. Serving 90% of the globe without proper communication infrastructure, its space-based network delivers scalable, affordable IoT data services and energy-efficient hardware, essential for sectors like agriculture, logistics, water management, and environmental conservation. With a 300% yearly increase in device deployments, trust from global Solution Providers and OEMs, and over 160 patents, Myriota is a leading innovator in remote communication and monitoring technologies.

For more information, please visit https://myriota.com

Press contact: Julia Johnson – VP of Marketing julia.johnson@myriota.com

About Globalsat Group:

Globalsat Group is the industry leader in mobile (MSS) and other satellite services, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. The multi-country organization delivers satellite telecommunications solutions for thousands of clients, through a flexible organizational structure, driven by broad and specific experience in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism.

Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other connectivity cannot operate reliably or at all. Globalsat is committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by its recent MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact Innovation category.

For more information, please visit https://www.globalsat.com/

Press contact: Silvina Graziadio – VP of Marketing silvina.graziadio@globalsat.com