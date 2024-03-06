Submit Release
UPDATE: Road closure / US Route 302 / Wells River

One lane of Route 302 has reopened.

 

US Route 302 in Newbury / Wells River is closed in the area of the P&H Truck Stop due to a vehicle crash.  There is no current estimate on the duration of the closure. 

 

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

