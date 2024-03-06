Melvin McCray III to Sign Photo Book Featuring Four Extraordinary Leaders at Wilmer Jennings Gallery
Melvin McCray III launches new photo book, Four Extraordinary Leaders: Mandela, Lewis, Obama, Nyerere, a tribute to four remarkable men who changed the world.
Wilmer Jennings Gallery: 219 East 2nd Street at Avenue B, New York, New York 10009, (212) 674-3939
On Friday and Saturday, March 8th and 9th, Melvin McCray III will sign copies of his photo book, Four Extraordinary Leaders: Mandela, Lewis, Obama, Nyerere, at the Wilmer Jennings Gallery. The book showcases McCray’s interactions with four influential leaders - South African President Nelson Mandela, Congressman John Lewis, President Barack Obama, and President Julius Nyerere. The book signing will serve as the closing event for the photography exhibition Long Journey Forward: Black Men in Passage.
McCray’s photo book is a powerful tribute to four remarkable leaders who have made significant contributions to the world. McCray captures intimate moments and candid shots through his lens, providing a unique perspective on their lives and legacies. The book not only highlights their achievements but also showcases their humanity and the impact they have had on McCray’s life.
The signing event will occur from 2 pm to 5:30 pm at the Wilmer Jennings Gallery at 219 East 2nd Street in New York City. Attendees can meet McCray, sign their books, and view the Long Journey Forward exhibition. This exhibition, which features photographs of black men from different walks of life, aims to challenge stereotypes and celebrate the diversity and resilience of the black community.
The exhibition has garnered attention for its powerful message and stunning visuals. The exhibit features 92 photographs by 44 black photographers and has been seen by over two thousand visitors since its opening on January 24. Many of the photos in the exhibit are for sale. Once McCray submitted photographs of Mandela, Lewis, Obama, and Nyerere, he realized he had a unique and compelling story about each leader. Utilizing his background in broadcast journalism, he placed QR codes throughout the book that link to exclusive video footage from McCray’s archive, giving the reader an immersive experience of the four leaders profiled in the book. For example, you see and hear Nelson Mandela delivering his farewell speech at New York City’s Riverside Church in 2004. “We are here in Harlem today not to ask of you,” said Mandela. “We are here to pay tribute and say thanks to those who gave to us when they had nothing for themselves.” McCray was one of the few photographers to capture footage of Mandela’s parting words.
This event is a must-attend for anyone interested in Black history, African history, photography, or the stories of these four extraordinary leaders. Don’t miss the chance to meet Melvin McCray III and get your hands on a signed copy of his book. For more information, please call (917) 748-4122, email mmccray@mediagenesissolutionsllc.com, visit the Media Genesis website, or contact the gallery directly at (212) 674-3939.
