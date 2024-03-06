Celebrate Women’s History Month with Four Trailblazing Black Women Scientists
Dr. Jewel Plummer Cobb, biologist/cancer researcher and college president; Dr. Alexa Canady, pediatric neurosurgeon; Dr. Karen Smith, family practice physician; and, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, viral immunologist, COVID-19 vaccine developer.
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a viral immunologist, shows President Joe Biden around the lab at the National Institutes of Health.
We honor a quartet of trailblazing Black women scientists and combine it with a drive to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the African American community.
“These women’s legacy is a robust testament to what can be achieved through relentless pursuit and passion,” said Media Genesis Solutions, President Melvin McCray.
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a viral immunologist who was the lead researcher in the accelerated development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, advocates for STEM education, vaccine awareness among underserved communities, and diversity in her field. “I try to make sure that my lab and the people I hire come from diverse backgrounds so that our thoughts and the way that we do our science shake the table a little bit,” she said.
Dr. Alexa Canady, the first African American female neurosurgeon, retired in 2001 after a distinguished career. She devotes much of her time to encouraging young girls to pursue their dreams. She tells them, “The greatest challenge I faced in becoming a neurosurgeon was believing it was possible.”
Dr. Karen Smith is a family physician who has transformed healthcare delivery systems, especially in rural settings. She spearheaded a drive to educate the community about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and acquired a van to vaccinate thousands of residents in rural North Carolina. “The message for people living in black communities,” she has said, “ is trust the science because we want to protect our own as we protect everyone.”
Dr. Jewel Plummer Cobb, who died in 2017 after a 70-year career first in pioneering research in cell biology and then breaking barriers in academia, paving a path for women in both areas in a series of positions capped by the presidency of the University of California, Fullerton. “I moved into administration without any regrets,” she said. “At the time, I felt I could make more changes and be more influential.”
The two groups are using Women’s History Month to encourage African Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To that end, they have collaborated with Michigan State University’s Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health to produce a series of innovative “Listen to the Science” public service ads as part of Michigan State’s NNICE (National Network to Innovate for COVID-19 and Adult Vaccine Equity) program, which seeks to encourage COVID-19 vaccination within African American communities in Michigan, Maryland, and North Carolina.
A creative team, including local hip-hop artists from Detroit, Charlotte, and Baltimore, collaborated to produce engaging music videos. (Watch: Hip-hop Music Videos) celebrating the legacy of black innovation. “The ads blend music and animation, creating an immersive experience that celebrates black heritage in medicine while educating on the importance of vaccine awareness,” McCray said. “The initiative is paired with an aggressive outreach strategy to increase vaccination rates in African American communities.”
Additionally, the campaign features animated explainer videos aiding uninsured residents in accessing no-cost COVID-19 vaccines (Watch: Animated Explainer Videos) and highlights the impactful work of Dr. Karen Smith in a rural family practice physician in North Carolina (Watch: Dr. Karen Smith’s Story). Together, these media projects inspire residents to listen to science and make informed decisions about vaccination. Media Genesis will collaborate with MSU’s NNICE program, local partners, non-profits, and government agencies to disseminate these PSAs via social media and partner websites in the upcoming months.
