NASA Astronaut Discusses how Naval Aviation Experiences Prepared Him for Space

Cmdr. Matthew Dominick is serving as commander for the Crew-8 mission, which launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, propelling the Dragon spacecraft into orbit. The spacecraft also carried NASA astronauts Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

Dominick shared that the immense responsibility assumed early in his naval aviation career provided a pathway to NASA. He credits his deployments at sea with helping prepare him for life in space.

"I am an astronaut today and, leading this mission, due to the skill set that naval aviation taught me,” Dominick said. "The immense responsibility that the Navy trains you to assume and execute is amazing. I often think about the trust that Navy leaders put in junior service members. NASA is trusting me to lead a mission to the International Space Station, and that is an immense responsibility. The skill sets come from the U.S. Navy."

Dominick was selected by NASA to join the Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017. Prior to joining NASA, he completed more than 1,600 hours of flight time in 28 aircraft, 400 carrier-arrested landings, 61 combat missions, and nearly 200 flight test carrier landings (arrested and touch-and-go).

"The Navy has a long history of training the right skills that map directly into what we do in the development of spaceflight," Dominick said.

Dominick added that, of all the branches of services, the U.S. Navy has provided the most pathways for future astronauts. "The skills required to live and operate on a ship map directly to space," he said.

Dominick was designated as a naval aviator in 2007 and, after completing flight school, reported to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106. Following his initial training, Dominick was assigned to VFA-143. He made two deployments to the North Arabian Sea, flying close air support missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Dominick reflected on his early experiences as a junior officer and college experiences earlier in his naval aviation career.

"As a Lt. j.g., and flying close air support missions, my flight lead got pulled off in a combat zone and gave me the authority for weapons release," Dominick said, recalling the experiences he gained in the Navy compared to working in other industries. "The immense responsibility that the Navy trains you to assume and execute is amazing, and you grow so fast."

While with VFA-143, Dominick was selected to attend the Naval Postgraduate School, U.S. Naval Test Pilot School Cooperative Program, where he earned a Master of Science in Systems Engineering and, upon graduation, was designated a developmental test pilot in 2013.

In his formative years, Dominick was inspired by the movie "Apollo 13," which served as the inspiration to become a NASA astronaut. He was motivated to pursue space exploration by observing advanced teams of engineers solving complex problems and by the mentors and leaders throughout his career.

Dominick added that his naval experiences taught him the value of showing up prepared to execute the mission.

"At NASA, we want folks who are technically competent, work well in teams, and want to explore. That option is out there," Dominick said.