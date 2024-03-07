Ryko Development Announces New Community Coming Soon to Waller, Texas
Ryko Development is pleased to announce the development of Oakberry Trails, a 215 acre master-planned community coming soon to Waller, Texas.
We are excited to bring this unique vision to life and offer a thoughtfully-designed community that will be enjoyed for generations.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryko Development is pleased to announce the development of Oakberry Trails, a 215 acre master-planned community coming soon to Waller, Texas. Once complete, the community will feature more than 800 single-family homes and a variety of lifestyle amenities.
— Abdul Barazi, Vice President of Ryko Development
New construction homes will be priced from the low-$300s, with a variety of offerings from Chesmar Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes, Lennar, and Village Builders.
Formerly a small family ranch, the property was purchased with existing structures that will be transformed into amenities, along with a newly constructed community center boasting a farmhouse design.
“The name Oakberry Trails pays homage to one of the previous property owners, the Berry family, whose rustic structures will be repurposed into a one-of-a-kind community gathering space. We are excited to bring this unique vision to life and offer a thoughtfully-designed community that will be enjoyed for generations,” explains Abdul Barazi, Vice President of Ryko Development.
Tucked away from busy roads, Oakberry Trails will offer a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of Houston with an emphasis on outdoor-centric living. Future residents will benefit from easy access to Highway 290, with Cypress Town Center located just 10 miles away.
The children of Oakberry Trails will attend Turlington Elementary School, Schultz Junior High, and Waller High School in the Waller Independent School District, a growing and distinguished school district.
Oakberry Trails is among the latest additions to Ryko Development's impressive array of master-planned communities, each designed to meet the evolving needs and lifestyles of today’s market. As construction commences at Oakberry Trails, Ryko Development is also gearing up for the launch of Fulshear Rose Estates, a private estate lot community situated on 40 acres in Fulshear. Texas.
ABOUT RYKO DEVELOPMENT
Established in 1991, Ryko Development is known as one of the most distinguished developers in the Houston area, recognized as “Developer of the Year” by Greater Houston Builders Association and “Best Developer in Ft. Bend” by Fort Bend Sun’s Reader’s Choice Awards. Ryko credits the success of its communities to the thoughtful planning, design, and unwavering focus by its talented team of engineers, architects, partners, and builders.
Ryko is dedicated to shaping a brighter future with its latest developments, focusing on sustainable community-building and innovative infrastructure that not only preserves long-term value but also resonates with the evolving needs and lifestyles of today’s market. By meticulously tailoring amenities to meet current demographic preferences, Ryko is not just constructing spaces, but nurturing environments where families and communities can thrive for generations to come.
