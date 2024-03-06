Press Releases

03/06/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Tentative Agreement With SEBAC on the Pending Wage Reopener as Required Under Current Operating Contract

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has reached a tentative agreement with the leadership of the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) regarding the pending wage reopener for 2024-2025, as required under the current operating contract.

This agreement calls for the current pattern of 2.5% general wage increases and step increases to continue effective July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

“Our state employees each and every day dedicate themselves to serving the people of Connecticut in many ways, including taking care of our most vulnerable, educating our children, protecting our safety, and many other responsibilities upon which we rely,” Governor Lamont said. “This agreement continues the current wage pattern, reflecting our need to ensure the retention of our best employees while recognizing the need to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. I want to thank our union partners and our negotiating staff for their efforts with this agreement.”

The wage contracts will next be presented to the members of the respective unions for their approval. Once ratified by the union members, those contracts will then be presented to the members of the General Assembly for their approval, as required by state statutes.