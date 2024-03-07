Concierge Auctions Expands Key For Key® Program, Which Funds New Homes to be Built for Families in Need with Each Sale

Following Groundbreaking and Building of First 10 of 50 Homes in El Salvador, Firm Announces Expansion of giving program to Los Angeles, Miami, Maui and London

These homes represent more than just structures; they signify hope, security, and the promise of a brighter future for families in Tepecoyo.” — Whitney Adair, Director of People Operations at Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, in collaboration with Giveback Homes, embarked on its first build trip of 2024 to create a thriving community in Tepecoyo, El Salvador. The event saw the completion of the first phase of construction, with 10 of 50 planned homes built to provide shelter and stability for deserving families. This achievement underscores the firm’s unwavering commitment to providing safe and secure housing worldwide via its Key For Key® giving program, which funds new homes to be built for families in need with each property that Concierge Auctions sells.

"Witnessing the transformational impact of our Key For Key® program is truly inspiring. These homes represent more than just structures; they signify hope, security, and the promise of a brighter future for families in Tepecoyo, where the need for housing is critical and giving has a powerful social impact,” said Whitney Adair, Director of People Operations at Concierge Auctions.

Among the families who received homes was Ingrid and Juliet Aguilar Flores. Ingrid, a 23-year-old single mother, and her daughter Juliet, aged 6, have endured challenging living conditions in a poorly built structure exacerbating their severe asthma conditions. Despite Ingrid's relentless efforts to improve the family’s situation, their home continued to deteriorate, with rainwater leaking through the roof and flooding their living space. Their access to basic amenities, such as water, is limited to a shared hose with neighbors, further compromising their health and well-being.

Despite these adversities, Juliet, a bright and resilient child, remains eager to learn and play. Ingrid's aspirations for a safer and healthier environment for Juliet have inspired her to pursue a career in pediatric nursing. With the support of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program, Ingrid and Juliet look forward to a healthier future in their new home, where they can thrive without the constant burden of health concerns.

"Being on the ground and contributing to the construction of these homes has been a deeply gratifying experience. What we do here makes a tangible difference in the lives of others,” said Hally Vu, Director of Business Development at Concierge Auctions and a participant in the build trip.

The family of Catalina Flores was another new home recipient.. Soon to celebrate her 80th birthday, Catalina faces daily challenges due to arthritis and manages her pain through local remedies as access to medication remains limited. Despite her physical limitations, Catalina selflessly cares for her 8-year-old grandson, Jeremias Daniel, alongside her granddaughter, Roxana. Jeremias Daniel aspires to follow in his father's footsteps as an electrician and eagerly pursues his studies while finding joy in playing soccer with his cousin. However, their current living conditions, characterized by a dilapidated home with a dirt floor and leaky roof, pose significant health and safety risks, particularly during rainy seasons. Catalina's desire for a new, safe home reflects her dedication to providing Jeremias Daniel with a secure and nurturing environment where he can thrive and pursue his dreams.

“This was an incredibly hard-working crew. They traveled far to get here and poured all their love into making these homes possible. Ingrid, Catalina, and the entire community will never forget them and they are eager to welcome the next group of volunteers,” said Caroline Pinal, Co-founder of Giveback Homes.

Giveback Homes was founded with the goal of bringing a new giving model to the world of real estate. Founded by former employees of TOMS, Giveback Homes saw an opportunity to infuse social responsibility into the real estate industry.

Founded in 2017, Concierge Auctions Key For Key® giving program has dramatically accelerated the good work being done, and was directly inspired by the TOMS One for One® giving model pioneered by Blake Mycoskie.

In November 2024, Concierge Auctions will build the final 10 homes in the Tepecoyo community, and this year, will further expand the program to build days for other communities in Los Angeles, London, Miami, and Maui.

“We believe that every business has a responsibility to make a positive impact on the world,” stated Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “In our expansion of Key For Key®, we look forward to transforming the lives of many other families—which, of course, is only possible through our clients and agent partners, with each donation made on behalf of the seller, buyer, and agents of corresponding sales. We extend heartfelt appreciation to all those who have contributed and invite clients, vendors, and friends to continue participating with us to make this an even greater movement."

If you would like more information or to join Concierge Auctions in its mission to provide homes for families in need through Key For Key®, please call 212.202.2940 or visit www.ConciergeKeyforKey.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity via a co-branded offering as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Giveback Homes

Giveback Homes is dedicated to creating a sustainable relationship between real estate professionals, their clients, and communities in need throughout the world. Their goal is to create social change through the act of buying or selling a home. Through fundraising events, build days, and international trips they are dedicated to inspiring the real estate industry to take action for social good.