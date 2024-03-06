Atikamekw Suns by Chloé Leriche to open Toronto Film Week
Toronto Film Week is happy to announce that the Canadian film Atikamekw Suns by Chloé Leriche will be the opening film of the 2024 Toronto Film Week.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Film Week is happy to announce that the Canadian film Atikamekw Suns by Chloé Leriche will be the opening film of the 2024 Toronto Film Week.
The festival takes place from April 1st to April 5th with screening taking place at 7pm at the Fox theater.
The Toronto Film Week is an annual week-long event showcasing independent films with an edge. The event was created by independent filmmakers, for independent filmmakers, with the sole purpose to showcase and screen new and upcoming talent.
Running in association with the Toronto Arthouse Film Festival (screens in Fall), the Toronto Film Week (screens in Spring) focuses on the unconventional, the unusual, the underground, the intuitive, the innovative, the minimalistic and the true artists of our time.
Our opening film:
Atikamekw Suns (Canada) by Chloé Leriche
On June 26, 1977, a vehicle drives into a river outside the Atikamekw community of Manawan in northern Québec. Two Whites survive the accident, but five Atikamekw lose their lives. The police conclude it was an accident, but for the victims' families, many questions remain unanswered. A historical and poetic story — choral in structure, a hybrid between documentary and fiction — Soleils Atikamekw (Atikamekw Suns) is freely inspired by the dreams, impressions, and memories of the victims’ loved ones. Over the course of seven years, the filmmaker accompanied the families of the five victims of June 26, 1977, involving them both in front of and behind the camera – playing the role of their grandparents or sharing their inability to put behind them their grief and their humiliation they suffered from the authorities. In Canada, despite appearances, racism against First Nations is still rampant in public services, as recently demonstrated by the death in hospital of Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, in 2020.
Running time: 01:43:00
All screenings take place at
Fox Theatre
2236 Queen St E,
Toronto, ON M4E 1G2
Tickets available online
Maarten Cornelis
Cinematory
+1 347-272-7586
info@cinematory.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram