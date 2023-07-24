NEW STATE OF THE ART FILM PRODUCTION STUDIO OPENS IN THE HEART OF LONG ISLAND
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tin Mirror Studios will officially open its doors in Kings Park, NY at 252 Indian Head Road on Saturday, July 29 with an Opening Night Gala for filmmakers and industry professionals.
The 10,000 square foot state-of-the-art TV/film studio features the latest technology and equipment for full service production.
The studio houses large green screens, white and black cycs, open studio areas, podcast room, editing suite, working kitchen set, configurable airplane set, and a sound booth.
Production services include shooting, editing, and sound with top of the line cameras and lighting equipment. The studio is available for film shoots, television, podcasts, music videos, and corporate events.
Tin Mirror Studios is conveniently located near major highways and has accessible train service to and from Manhattan. Lodging is also accessible to accommodate needs for over-night guests.
The founders Joe LoBianco, Maarten Cornelis, and Tom DiOrio have a track record of producing high-quality, critically acclaimed films, and are thrilled to bring their experience and talents to the heart of Long Island.
A few noteworthy works include Dinner for Two, Frankenstein, and Three Doors from Paradise, with two films currently in post-production.
# # #
ABOUT TIN MIRROR STUDIOS:
Tin Mirror Studios is a joint partnership between Tom DiOrio and Joe LoBianco of www.TinMirrorProductions.com and Maarten Cornelis of www.Gatehouse-Entertainment.com.
Please visit our website at www.TinMirrorStudios.com or call us at 631-292-2464 to arrange a
viewing of the facility or to attend the Opening Night Gala.
Linda LoBianco
# # #
Tin Mirror Studios
+1 631-292-2464
linda.lobianco@tinmirrorstudios.com
Tin Mirror Studios Promo