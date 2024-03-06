Bristol County Suicide Loss Survivor Continues to Host Grief Support “Kitchen Table Conversation (KTC) Sessions
There is no one-size-fits-all to recover and heal from losing a loved one to suicide.”TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Palm, Bristol County (MA) suicide education and prevention community advocate and activist continues his efforts to help others transition the “Creating Hope Through Action” theme into a tangible action. The Kacie Project, a Taunton MA based non-profit continues to host monthly Kitchen Table Grief Support sessions for suicide loss survivors with collaborative support from the Bristol County Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition director Annemarie Matulis and Lived Experience Advisor Tracey Pacheco Medeiros. These in-person support sessions are held the 2nd Sunday of each month. The next session is Sunday, March 10th. The time is 10 to 11am at the Trescott Gallery located at 8 Trescott St. in Taunton MA. We will be joined by Jen Fusco Hoye, co-chair of the MA AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)chapter board of directors, and a loss survivor.
On his web page https://www.thekacieproject.org/ Steve notes, “My world was forever changed on July 17, 2014, when my precious daughter Kacie Elizabeth Palm died by suicide at the age of 14. Kacie was kind and considerate. She was generous. She was affectionate and greeted everyone with a hug. She loved to laugh and be goofy. She had a family that she loved and loved her. She had lots of friends. She is deeply missed.”
Palm continued, “The Kacie Project was born out of the Bristol County Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition. Early on in my loss I was able to utilize the grief support services that are offered by the coalition. It was at the Kitchen Table Conversation Grief Support for Suicide loss Survivors where I met many others that had lost a loved one to suicide. I found it very helpful to be able to talk with others that knew exactly what I was going through. It was through this continuing healing process that I started to volunteer my time to suicide prevention. I have learned that talking about suicide is a big part of prevention. Sharing the story of my family’s loss is something that I need to do. We need to add mental health to the large list of things that we talk to our children about."
Palm further noted, “For suicide loss survivors, grief can be all consuming and exhausting. Peer to peer grief support was and is extremely important to me."
"There is no one-size-fits-all to recover and heal from losing a loved one to suicide. Some use the gym, some run, others write, some turn to art, gardening, or hosting support groups like this one. The value of the safe haven within these informal kitchen table-style conversations is to help connect with others who are walking this same path," Matulis shared.
Steve can be reached via email: Kaciesdad@yahoo.com or cell phone (508) 813-2120. https://thekacieproject.org/
The Bristol County Regional Coalition https://www.facebook.com/SuicidePreventionBristolCounty is one of 10 regional suicide prevention coalitions that operate under the auspices of the MADPH Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention(MCSP). https://www.mcspnow.com/
