Attorney General Jackley Announces White River Man Convicted on Rape Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a White River man has been convicted on three charges, including two counts of rape, for an incident that occurred March 5, 2023.

A Mellette County jury Wednesday found Keenan Bordeaux, 26,  guilty of one count of Second Degree Rape, one count of Third Degree Rape, and one count of Sexual Contact with a Person Incapable of Consent. Bordeaux, who remains in custody, will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Bordeaux was charged with raping a 23-year-old woman at a White River apartment complex.

“Hopefully this conviction brings some closure for the victim and her family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who helped bring this case to a successful resolution.”

The Mellette County Sheriff’s investigated the case. Prosecution was handled by the Attorney General’s Office and the Mellette County State’s Attorney’s Office.

                                                -30-

