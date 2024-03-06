Eileen Valois Takes the Helm as President & CEO of Nashville-Based Agency, Go West Creative
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based agency Go West Creative proudly announces the appointment of Eileen Valois to the position of President and CEO, marking a pivotal moment in the agency’s evolution and also making it a woman-led business. Having been with the company for three years and previously serving as President and COO, the promotion highlights her dedication and contributions to the company. With a remarkable 30-year career in the Event, Sports, Entertainment, and Hospitality industries, Valois brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to her new role.
With a career in the events industry spanning 30 years, Eileen Valois has established herself as a successful business strategist, cross-functional operational expert, creative and executive producer, experiential brand builder, compassionate leader, and an intuitive disruptor. After an early start serving in hotel management roles, she knew that her true passion lay in creating events and experiences. She is most recognized for her work designing and producing award-winning projects for corporate events, large-scale professional sports and entertainment experiences, and high-profile political events.
Valois’s professional journey is one that is marked by rolling up her sleeves and getting deeply engaged in each aspect of the business. She has negotiated multi-million-dollar deals with the largest hotel brands and event venues in North America, led task force initiatives to address organizational change and turnarounds, led the development of new growth markets, consulted on new technology development and start-up tech launches, and been an integral part of culture and brand building at every level of the organizations for which she has served.
Valois comments, "Three years ago, I began a transformative journey with Go West, assuming the role of COO. Throughout this time, I've been inspired by the extraordinary talent within our team and the lasting connections we've forged with our clients. Being named President & CEO in 2024 is an honor and a privilege. My commitment to our vision remains steadfast—to build upon our remarkable 38-year legacy of creative and production excellence while fostering a culture that empowers every individual within our team to thrive and succeed."
In 2022, Valois was honored with inclusion in the Forbes Business Council, and in 2023, she was invited to serve on the Rolling Stone Culture Council. Her professional certifications are impressive, holding titles as a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and a Certified Special Events Professional (CSEP). Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Eileen is deeply committed to mentoring, education, and community service, as evidenced by her involvement in the MS Society and her role as Co-Founder of LEVL Up Fest and the Live Events Coalition.
Eileen Valois is not only an industry leader but also a co-author of "Best Practices in Event Safety & Security" in collaboration with NCS4, DHS, and MPI. She is recognized for her insightful keynote speeches and sessions on leadership, culture, growth strategies, and the business of events in sports, entertainment, and hospitality.
Go West Creative is a distinguished agency specializing in brand marketing, content creation, experiential and event production. With a track record of orchestrating noteworthy events and activations spanning the United States and Europe, the agency has left its mark on major event hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Fueled by expansive growth and a team of seasoned industry professionals, Go West Creative has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and unforgettable experiences. Their comprehensive services include a full suite of graphic and production design, content creation and post production, live events and entertainment services, experiential activations, brand marketing, and in-house studio offerings such as VR/AR, streaming, video production and more.
Under Valois's leadership, Go West Creative will continue its commitment to pioneering and delivering groundbreaking and unforgettable experiences on a global scale. Building upon its renowned comprehensive services and state-of-the-art production facilities, such as The Studio Collection, Go West Creative is poised to further solidify its presence in Nashville. This strategic emphasis is geared towards harnessing the vibrant local culture and business ecosystem, fostering stronger partnerships, and creating collaborative opportunities within the city.
Valois can be contacted directly via email at eileen@gwcg.com, or through their Agency Manager, Jeremy Vaughn, at jeremy@gwcg.com.
More company updates and announcements will be released in the coming weeks as Go West Creative continues to evolve and expand its horizons.
For more information about Go West Creative and its services, please visit https://www.gowestcreativegroup.com/.
Christy Watkins
With a career in the events industry spanning 30 years, Eileen Valois has established herself as a successful business strategist, cross-functional operational expert, creative and executive producer, experiential brand builder, compassionate leader, and an intuitive disruptor. After an early start serving in hotel management roles, she knew that her true passion lay in creating events and experiences. She is most recognized for her work designing and producing award-winning projects for corporate events, large-scale professional sports and entertainment experiences, and high-profile political events.
Valois’s professional journey is one that is marked by rolling up her sleeves and getting deeply engaged in each aspect of the business. She has negotiated multi-million-dollar deals with the largest hotel brands and event venues in North America, led task force initiatives to address organizational change and turnarounds, led the development of new growth markets, consulted on new technology development and start-up tech launches, and been an integral part of culture and brand building at every level of the organizations for which she has served.
Valois comments, "Three years ago, I began a transformative journey with Go West, assuming the role of COO. Throughout this time, I've been inspired by the extraordinary talent within our team and the lasting connections we've forged with our clients. Being named President & CEO in 2024 is an honor and a privilege. My commitment to our vision remains steadfast—to build upon our remarkable 38-year legacy of creative and production excellence while fostering a culture that empowers every individual within our team to thrive and succeed."
In 2022, Valois was honored with inclusion in the Forbes Business Council, and in 2023, she was invited to serve on the Rolling Stone Culture Council. Her professional certifications are impressive, holding titles as a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and a Certified Special Events Professional (CSEP). Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Eileen is deeply committed to mentoring, education, and community service, as evidenced by her involvement in the MS Society and her role as Co-Founder of LEVL Up Fest and the Live Events Coalition.
Eileen Valois is not only an industry leader but also a co-author of "Best Practices in Event Safety & Security" in collaboration with NCS4, DHS, and MPI. She is recognized for her insightful keynote speeches and sessions on leadership, culture, growth strategies, and the business of events in sports, entertainment, and hospitality.
Go West Creative is a distinguished agency specializing in brand marketing, content creation, experiential and event production. With a track record of orchestrating noteworthy events and activations spanning the United States and Europe, the agency has left its mark on major event hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Fueled by expansive growth and a team of seasoned industry professionals, Go West Creative has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and unforgettable experiences. Their comprehensive services include a full suite of graphic and production design, content creation and post production, live events and entertainment services, experiential activations, brand marketing, and in-house studio offerings such as VR/AR, streaming, video production and more.
Under Valois's leadership, Go West Creative will continue its commitment to pioneering and delivering groundbreaking and unforgettable experiences on a global scale. Building upon its renowned comprehensive services and state-of-the-art production facilities, such as The Studio Collection, Go West Creative is poised to further solidify its presence in Nashville. This strategic emphasis is geared towards harnessing the vibrant local culture and business ecosystem, fostering stronger partnerships, and creating collaborative opportunities within the city.
Valois can be contacted directly via email at eileen@gwcg.com, or through their Agency Manager, Jeremy Vaughn, at jeremy@gwcg.com.
More company updates and announcements will be released in the coming weeks as Go West Creative continues to evolve and expand its horizons.
For more information about Go West Creative and its services, please visit https://www.gowestcreativegroup.com/.
Christy Watkins
Aristo Media
email us here