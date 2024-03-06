Mikhail Mishustin meets with women representing Azerbaijani public organisations

RUSSIA, March 6 - The meeting was held at the Samed Vurgun Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theatre.

The Samed Vurgun Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theatre is a key part of Russia-Azerbaijan cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Established in Baku in 1920 as the State Theatre of Independent Criticism and Entertainment (Satiragit), it was renamed the Baku Workers Theatre in 1923, the Azerbaijan State Red Banner Theatre of Russian Drama in 1937 and the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theatre named after Samed Vurgun, the first People's Artist of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, in 1956.

Over the past ten years, the theatre company has given several guest performances in Russia (Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Moscow, Pskov, Saransk, Smolensk, Sochi, St Petersburg, Surgut, Velikiye Luki and Yaroslavl), where it enjoyed great public success.

The theatre has hosted many performances by Russian repertory and non-repertory theatres and recitals by theatre and movie actors and variety performers.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Friends, dear ladies and gentlemen who are also present.

I would like to use this occasion to extend our greetings on International Women's Day marked on 8 March. It is a wonderful holiday.

Today we attended a rehearsal of “Eight Loving Women.” Your director told me that it will premiere on 8 March. I have no doubt that it will be received with joy, like all performances by your theatre, and will be a great success.

I would like to wish you good luck and to extend our warmest greetings to your women again. I know that in addition to your actresses, there are also women here who work in Russian culture and in the Russian language. It will be a delight to talk with you.

I would like to say that we are paying considerable attention to families in Russia. President Vladimir Putin, who recently delivered the annual address to the Federal Assembly, declared 2024 the Year of the Family and said that the family is the foundation for societal development.

And families are unthinkable without women, wouldn’t you agree? Therefore, I would like to repeat that 8 March is a joyous holiday in Russia and, I have no doubt, in Azerbaijan. I would even describe it as another day of the family because everything depends on women.

We have many family support programmes, including the support we provide through the Social Treasury initiative. We try to support families as soon as they have children, and even during pregnancy, and until children officially become adults at the age of 18. Incidentally, we are cooperating with our Azerbaijani partners in this area, exchanging best practices. We also have many other similar programmes, including related to cultural exchanges.

