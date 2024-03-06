Supreme Court hosts students at oral argument

Supreme Court hosts students at oral argumentMartin.Novitski
Tue, 03/05/2024 - 09:16
Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero welcomed students from Sacramento’s C.K. McClatchy High School and from the Appellate Project Mentorship Program to observe the Supreme Court’s oral arguments today.
