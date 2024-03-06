(Subscription required) Lackey’s comments came as lawmakers and representatives for the Judicial Council discussed how, once again, the courts will need to make do with less amid a surging budget deficit.
You just read:
Lawmaker wants LA to give judge positions to inland counties
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.