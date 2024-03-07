System73 Collaborates with Bradmax to Offer Innovative Solutions for Video and Streaming Optimization
System73, a leading content delivery and analytics solution partners with leading player development company, Bradmax.ZURRIEQ, MALTA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- System73, a leading content delivery and analytics solution that enables content owners and OTT distributors to increase revenue, reduce churn and piracy, and lower distribution and overhead costs, is delighted to partner with leading player development company, Bradmax.
“With the player expertise of Bradmax and the unrivaled analytics and delivery optimization of System73, our partnership will help organizations increase their profitability immediately”, stated System73’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jonathan Gibson.
“Based on many years of experience and knowing the expectations and challenges facing our clients, we decided to cooperate with System73. This cooperation will provide our clients with additional values and measurable benefits. The synergy between the services of both companies takes our ability to optimize user experience and business issues to a completely different level”, stated Bradmax CEO, Bart Nowak.
Together, these two industry leaders have already seen the following results from their shared customers:
Offloading of more than 80% of traffic
Reduced traffic cost per GB by 40%
Extended session duration through better quality of experience (QoE)
Uncovered unintended traffic and provided data to shut it down
A decreased risk in CDN plays during peak demand
Increased visibility of their network
Over 95% of viewers on the highest encoded bitrate for their device
About System73
Founded in 2015, System73 utilizes artificial intelligence and optimization to solve the most challenging problems facing content owners, distributors and broadcasters, namely decreased revenue caused by churn and piracy.
The System73 team has developed and patented technologies that enable better data analytics across the entire network. Each of these Edge solutions —Edge Analytics, Edge Delivery and Edge Intelligence— incorporates artificial intelligence to deliver superior visibility over the open internet, implement real-time content distribution decision-making, and increase profitability by reducing churn, distribution costs and overhead.
About Bradmax
Bradmax was founded in 2015 by a team with over 20 years of experience in the video streaming industry. The company provides cross-platform video players, real-time analytics and consultation services based on their extensive expertise. The company focuses on solving complex problems related to playback and possesses unique skills and proprietary solutions, which have allowed them to implement highly efficient optimizations for their clients and build their reputation in the industry.
Bradmax is known for its individual approach and flexible cooperation. The company is also open to cooperating on "white label" models, plug-ins, existing integrations with many systems, client requests and more complex "legacy issues". Their overall objective is to increase users' quality of experience and help companies optimize costs and profitability.
Jon Gibson
System73
jon.gibson@system73.com
