The Chill Brothers Earn Prestigious Recognition from CenterPoint Energy's Midstream Market Transformation Program
At The Chill Brothers, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality HVAC services while also promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers, a local HVAC company, is proud to announce their recent recognition from CenterPoint Energy's 2023 Midstream Market Transformation Program. This prestigious award highlights The Chill Brothers' commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices within the HVAC industry.
— Brennan Mulcahy, CEO
The CenterPoint Energy Midstream Market Transformation Program recognizes outstanding HVAC companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and dedication to advancing energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The Chill Brothers' innovative approach to HVAC services, along with their focus on customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility, has set them apart as a leader in the industry.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from CenterPoint Energy," said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of The Chill Brothers. "At The Chill Brothers, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality HVAC services while also promoting energy efficiency and sustainability. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."
As a recipient of the CenterPoint Energy Midstream Market Transformation Program, The Chill Brothers will continue to lead the way in promoting energy efficiency and sustainability in the HVAC industry. Their commitment to excellence and innovation serves as an inspiration to other HVAC companies and underscores their dedication to providing exceptional service to their customers.
"I am incredibly proud of our team for earning the Center Point Award for Most Utility Rebates,” said Andrew Schneider, President of The Chill Brothers. “This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We will continue to strive for innovation and excellence in all that we do, ensuring our customers receive the best service and value possible."
Since 2020, The Chill Brothers have garnered recognition and numerous awards. These include the Lennox Centurion Award, Houston Best of the Best Finalist, Angi Super Service Award, and HomeAdvisor Elite Service Award.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, are on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT CENTERPOINT ENERGY
CenterPoint Energy is a leading energy delivery company based in Houston, Texas. With a history dating back to 1882, the company is committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable energy services to its customers. CenterPoint Energy serves more than seven million customers across six states, delivering electricity, natural gas, and energy-related services. The company is also known for its commitment to sustainability and community involvement, striving to make a positive impact in the areas it serves.
