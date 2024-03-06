Charlotte Partnership Announces the Carolinas’ First Beer Brewed with Recycled Water
Renew Brew limited-edition pale ale wins Best in Show at Queen City Brewers FestivalCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Water, Town Brewing and Xylem are proud to announce Renew Brew, the first beer in the Carolinas brewed with QC Water, an ultra-sustainable recycled water. Media are invited to sip the future at a special VIP event on Thursday, March 7, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Town Brewing, 800 Grandin Road, Charlotte.
Renew Brew is a limited-edition pale ale and first debuted at Queen City Brewers Festival where it won Best in Show during a blind tasting competition. Renew Brew is a demonstration project and cannot be sold; it is only available via tasting events and demonstrations.
“In an industry where the majority of our product is water, and knowing the large amount of it that it takes to make a single pint of beer, it is vastly important to be a part of any sustainability effort that we can – especially an ingredient as important to us as water,” said Federico De La Torre, Town Brewing Head Brewer. “Classic beer styles from around the world sprung up because of the water that was available to us brewers. We are lucky to have incredible water for brewing here in Charlotte.”
Charlotte Water provided the source water from Charlotte Water's McDowell Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), chosen due to its award-winning treatment process and high effluent standards. Xylem technology and expertise made QC Water possible, including post-plant polishing treatment equipment and oversight of additional treatment operations.
"At Charlotte Water, we are thrilled to launch in partnership our first beer brewed with recycled water,” said Angela Charles, Charlotte Water Director. “This project is a testament to our commitment to a circular economy, innovation, and sustainability, and we are excited to showcase the endless possibilities of recycled water."
Changing climate and growing global populations mean water authorities worldwide are looking at treatment options to produce reclaimed water to meet declining freshwater supplies and achieve water security and sustainability. QC Water reflects Charlotte Water's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and circular economy endeavors.
QC Water is a sustainable source of clean water derived from recycled wastewater, using state-of-the-art carbon filtering, reverse osmosis, and advanced oxidation (Ozone + Ultraviolet treatment). What would normally be highly treated effluent from the WWTP discharged into a nearby creek has now taken one step further to become a water source for beer. QC Water exceeds all pathogen reduction requirements and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Guidelines through the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). The production process is monitored to meet the criteria specified by Charlotte Water based on the SDWA. QC Water was tested for more than 150 potential contaminants.
“Innovative approaches like reuse are critical to address water scarcity in our communities,” said Chris Thomson, Xylem director, vertical marketing, drinking water utilities. “We’re proud to support Charlotte Water, and customers globally, as they take on this important work.”
Though Renew Brew is the first demonstration project of its kind in the Carolinas, similar recycled water beers have been used in other areas of the United States, including Oregon, Kentucky, California, and Arizona. The public can also sample Renew Brew at an April 20 event at Town Brewing.
To RSVP for the Sip the Future Media VIP event on March 7, please email Nikki Wolfe at nikki@yellowduckmarketing.com. Interviews with Charlotte Water, City Dignitaries, Town Brewing and Xylem will be available.
About Charlotte Water
For more than a century, Charlotte Water has been the largest water and wastewater service provider in the Carolinas. Operated by the City of Charlotte, the utility treats more than 116 million gallons of water daily for approximately one million residents and visitors from Davidson to Pineville. Charlotte Water works 24 hours a day to provide clean water, maintain more than 9,100 miles of pipe, and treat the community’s wastewater. Charlottewater.org
About Town Brewing
Since opening in 2018, Town Brewing Co. has become a cherished fixture in the Charlotte craft beer scene. Homebrewers Allen West, George Sistrunk, Mark Kutny, and Richard Morton decided to move brewing out of their home garages, rehab a commercial auto garage, and start Town Brewing Company. With a huge outdoor space, stunning brick bar backdrop, and an allover americana vibe, Town is captivating neighbors and friends every afternoon. From its firm roots in Wesley Heights, Town has seen a major distribution expansion into multiple markets, now available statewide in North Carolina and upper South Carolina. The taproom’s grand 24-tap system sports small batch brews along with flagships and seasonals that include: Broken Tarted Raspberry Hibiscus Sour, Spratt’s Lager, Disco Hop IPA, RP-1 Hazy IPA, and Sweet Carolina Pie. Pints and bites from the taproom & kitchen are available 7 days a week.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.
Nikki Wolfe
Yellow Duck Marketing
nikki@yellowduckmarketing.com
Behind the Scenes of Renew Brew