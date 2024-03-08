The City of Burbank proclaims March 4-8 as Divorce With Respect Week

This week, Collaborative Practice California is offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for Californians interested in a better way to untie the knot.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayor of Burbank, California has issued a proclamation declaring March 4-8, 2024 to be Divorce With Respect Week™. This week, members of Collaborative Practice California are offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to learn more about the divorce process and divorce process options that are available to them.

“Choosing an out-of-court divorce process is widely understood to be a better process for the children of the divorcing couple,” the proclamation stated.

When clients choose a Collaborative Divorce, they don’t just receive the help of their individual attorneys – they also work with a divorce financial expert, a mental health professional, and a child specialist for any children involved in the case. With a team of professionals on their side, clients can resolve any uncertainties without going to court and causing lasting emotional damage to them and their families.

Collaborative Practice California is a not-for-profit organization of independent mental health professionals, attorneys, and financial professionals dedicated to assisting Burbank residents in resolving family disputes through Collaborative Divorce.

“Collaborative Divorce is often the better options for families because it gives them a lot more privacy,” said Leslie K Howell, attorney and member of Collaborative Practice California.

To schedule a free divorce consultation with a divorce professional during Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com



