Applied Mulch & Soil Completes Innovative Green Roof Project in the Bronx, Elevating Urban Sustainability

Bronx, NY – Applied Mulch & Soil (AMS), a leader in the mulch and soil installation industry, is proud to announce the successful completion of a groundbreaking green roof project in the Bronx, New York.

This project is part of AMS’ commitment to environmental sustainability and urban greening and combines state-of-the-art green roof technology with solar panels to create a multifunctional system that enhances urban resilience against climate change.

Utilizing AMS’s advanced Express Blower® trucks, a team of OSHA-certified professionals installed more than 2,000 yards of media to create a green roof system, which absorbs rainwater to help manage water runoff after a storm. This innovative system retains water for four to five days before gradually releasing it into local municipal systems, effectively reducing overflow.

In collaboration with esteemed partners like Naturcycle from Millbrook, NY, Columbia Green Technologies, and Sempergreen, AMS has a proven ability to lead complex urban greening projects. This green roof and solar panel combination contributes to the reduction of the urban heat island effect and offers benefits such as LEED Certification points, tax breaks, and improved aesthetics and biodiversity of urban spaces.

“Applied Mulch & Soil is proud of our work on this large green roof project,” said Matthew Rushton, Regional Sales Manager at AMS. “Using our Express Blower® trucks to install materials efficiently helped us save our clients both time and money. This project is a clear example of how we can help improve the environment while keeping projects affordable and on schedule.”

For more information about Applied Mulch & Soil and their services or to request a free estimate, visit appliedmulchsoil.com or contact their offices in Troy and Manchester, New York.