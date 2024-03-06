Conexus Solutions, Inc. Unveils New Technology Practices to Enhance Client Focus and Service Excellence
Conexus announces two dynamic practice areas that will deliver even greater value to clients scaling their commercial and clinical operations.
Streamlining our expert services in these two practices shows our commitment to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexus Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry, is excited to announce two dynamic practice areas that will deliver even greater value to clients scaling their commercial and clinical operations. This redesign centers the company’s business around the rapidly growing Veeva Services and Commercial Services, with each led by seasoned industry experts.
— Akshay Kapadia
Veeva Services Practice Group (VSPG)
Led by Sandy Tammisetty, Vice President and General Manager, the Veeva Services Practice Group optimizes solutions to address the needs of emerging life science companies. As a Preferred Services Partner for Veeva with certifications in multiple applications, VSPG offers advisory and outsourcing services supporting Veeva Commercial Cloud, Veeva Development Cloud, and Veeva Data Cloud. The consolidated VSPG solidifies Conexus’ position as a market leader in delivering cutting-edge solutions for the life sciences industry.
Commercial Services Practice Group (CSPG)
Led by Ernie Payne, Senior Vice President and General Manager, the Commercial Services Practice Group offers a unified suite of services that help small to midsize companies build and scale commercial capabilities. Versatile solutions from CSPG improve the performance of field and key account sales, sales management, Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), home office management, and commercial stakeholders in marketing, training, and logistics. CSPG consists of four specialized practice areas: Data Services and Insights, Learning Services, Marketing Operations, and Field Operations. A newly formed Enterprise Accounts group reflects Conexus’ commitment to providing comprehensive support for companies managing complex commercial ecosystems to bring breakthrough therapies to patients.
“Streamlining our expert services in these two practices shows our commitment to deliver unparalleled value to our clients,” said Akshay Kapadia, Founder and CEO at Conexus. “This realignment will fortify our position as a leader in providing strategic and managed services to life science clients, whose business requirements are always evolving.”
About Conexus Solutions, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Conexus Solutions, Inc. provides cost-effective outsourcing solutions that empower small to midsize life science organizations to successfully scale and enhance their commercial operations. With a team of specialized industry experts averaging over 25+ years of experience, Conexus Solutions helps clients accelerate portfolio expansion, adapt to market dynamics, and build enterprise value. Conexus understands the risks and complexities decision-makers face as they navigate a highly regulated landscape to meet business objectives in sales, marketing, data analytics, operations, research, and clinical development.
Conexus tailors advisory and managed technology services to mitigate risk and make life science organizations more competitive at every growth stage. Conexus has the proven expertise to extend and enrich the commercial capabilities of its clients, including Salesforce CRM, a range of Veeva solutions, advanced analytics, cloud-based sales training, and other solutions. Learn more at cnxsi.com.
