Lazar Arulnayagam Appointed as Director of Veeva Vault Services at Conexus Solutions, Inc.

A leading provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry has appointed a new Director of the company’s Veeva Vault Services practice area.

Lazar’s background uniquely positions him to lead our Veeva Vault Services team. His appointment reinforces our commitment to innovation using the Veeva Development Cloud.”
— Sandy Tammisetty
PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexus Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry, has appointed Lazar Arulnayagam as Director of the company’s Veeva Vault Services.

As a Veeva Preferred Services Partner with certifications in multiple applications, including the Veeva Development Cloud, Conexus is leveraging Lazar’s extensive experience to spearhead this strategically important business unit.

Lazar’s appointment brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Conexus. Lazar is uniquely qualified for his role with a comprehensive understanding of solution delivery architecture principles, software development methodologies, testing, documentation, and steady-state support.

His 25+ year career in life sciences, which includes supporting Discovery, Preclinical, Clinical, Regulatory, Patient Safety, and Medical Affairs teams within emerging, mid-size, and large biopharmaceutical companies, including over twenty years at GlaxoSmithKline, is a testament to his capabilities.

As the Director of Veeva Vault Services, Lazar will be responsible for the management, delivery, and evolution of full lifecycle Veeva Vault Services including:

Implementation (Stand Alone or Collaborative Veeva)
• Implementation Support
• Ongoing Support
• User Management
• Data Migration
• Audit Support
• Change Management
• Integration
• Digital Asset Management
• Validation
• Release Management

Lazar commented, “I am thrilled to enter this role and continue the Conexus tradition of driving innovation to deliver exceptional value for our clients. I look forward to using my Veeva Vault experience to help growing R&D teams become more efficient and, thus, bring new medicines to market more quickly.”

Lazar’s leadership role under Sandy Tammisetty, Vice President, and General Manager for the Veeva Services Practice Group, is a clear indication of Conexus’ commitment to innovation. The Veeva Services Practice Group, which offers advisory and outsourcing services to address the needs of emerging life sciences companies, is a testament to this commitment. Sandy further reinforces this: “Lazar’s background uniquely positions him to lead our Veeva Vault Services team. His appointment reinforces our commitment to innovation using the Veeva Development Cloud. His leadership will be essential as we add top-tier talent to our team to support the fastest-growing area of our business.”

Conexus has provided Veeva support services since 2016 and has a novel understanding of the evolving needs of emerging and early-stage companies. Life Sciences teams seeking Veeva Vault Services can reach Lazar at the following:

Lazar Arulnayagam
Director, Veeva Vault Services
Phone: +1 (919) 225-5803
Email: lazara@cnxsi.com
Web: www.cnxsi.com

