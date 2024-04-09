Conexus Solutions, Inc. Named Veeva Vault CRM Migration Partner
Long-time Veeva partner in select group of migration partners.
We are honored to be one of the select partners to receive advanced access, training, and certification for upcoming migrations from Veeva CRM to Vault CRM, set to commence in 2025.”PRINCETON, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexus Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry, has been named a Veeva Vault CRM Migration Partner for the transition from Veeva CRM to Vault CRM. Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM for life sciences, is now available globally.
— Sandy Tammisetty
“This is a pivotal moment in life sciences CRM,” remarked Sandy Tammisetty, Vice President and General Manager of the Conexus Veeva Services Practice Group. “We are honored to be one of the select partners to receive advanced access, training, and certification for upcoming migrations from Veeva CRM to Vault CRM, set to commence in 2025. Our meticulous planning and specialized focus on migration ensures clients can confidently rely on our dedicated Veeva Services Practice Group for the project and managed services essential for a seamless transition.”
Conexus is one of the select service providers offering a dedicated Veeva practice. The Veeva Services Practice Group empowers clients to depend on a single, highly experienced, and certified Veeva partner for all their requirements across market-leading applications within the Veeva Commercial, Development, and Data Clouds.
“We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Veeva," expressed Akshay Kapadia, CEO and founder of Conexus. “The advancements Veeva is pioneering with Vault CRM hold the potential to revitalize the foundational application underpinning biopharmaceutical ecosystems. We look forward to assisting our clients in migrating and exploring avenues for cost efficiencies and operational enhancements, ultimately empowering end users to amplify their market influence.”
About Conexus Solutions, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Conexus Solutions, Inc. provides cost-effective outsourcing solutions that successfully empower small to midsize life science organizations to scale and enhance their commercial operations. With a team of specialized industry experts averaging over 25+ years of experience, Conexus helps clients accelerate portfolio expansion, adapt to market dynamics, and build enterprise value. Conexus understands the risks and complexities decision-makers face as they navigate a highly regulated landscape to meet business objectives in sales, marketing, data analytics, operations, research, and clinical development.
Conexus tailors advisory and managed technology services to mitigate risk and make life science organizations more competitive at every growth stage. It has the proven expertise to extend and enrich its clients' commercial capabilities, including various Veeva solutions, advanced analytics, cloud-based sales training, and other services. Learn more at cnxsi.com.
Sandy Tammisetty
Conexus Solutions, Inc.
SandyT@cnxsi.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn