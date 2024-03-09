NCRI-US: Stunning Low Turnout in Iran’s "Elections"

Pictures of some empty voting centers taken by the MEK’s Resistance Units across Iran on March 1, 2024, provide a glimpse of the Iranian people’s historic boycott of the sham elections, highlighting a major political blow to the clerical regime. (Source: NCRI) Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says despite a year-long effort by the clerical regime to engineer the March 1 elections, Iranians massively boycotted the farce as a prelude to more uprisings.

Even by the heavily inflated figures released by the regime’s Ministry of the Interior, the staggering scale of the historic boycott is becoming more evident.

The Social HQs of the MEK report from inside Iran that the March 1 sham election voter turnout was barely over 8% of the eligible voters based on monitoring of 1,941 polling stations nationwide,” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Less than a week after the historic boycott of the March 1 "elections," the impact is already being uttered by the regime's ultimate insiders and media outlets.

The Social Headquarters of the main opposition, MEK, reports from inside Iran that, based on continuous monitoring of 1,941 polling stations nationwide, the March 1 turnout was barely over 8% of the eligible voters. (https://nypost.com/2024/03/07/opinion/irans-historically-low-election-turnout-should-spell-the-end-of-the-regime/)

Meanwhile, even by the figures released by the regime’s Ministry of the Interior, the scale of the boycott in major cities, particularly in Tehran, is becoming more evident.

According to official figures, the votes for the first-place candidate in Tehran were less than half of those for the first-place candidate in 2020. The Bahar News website reported on March 3, "More than 500,000 blank votes were cast in Tehran.”

The editor-in-chief of the Fars news agency, affiliated with the IRGC, wrote in an unprecedented admission, “The election turnout was 18% lower than the average of previous parliamentary elections.”

The still-influential former head of Parliament's Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said, “The election result is a failure, not a victory.”

Farhikhtegan newspaper, affiliated with Ali Akbar Velayati, the top advisor to the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, described the low turnout of the elections as a “crisis of legitimacy” for the regime.

The regime has come to realize that despite a year-long, exhaustive effort, directly supervised by Ali Khamenei, to engineer the March 1 elections to claim legitimacy in the aftermath of the 2022 uprising, the people of Iran unequivocally voiced a BIG NO as a prelude to more uprisings to come. A free Iran, indeed, is in sight.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

