COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS IN NEW MEXICO
How TikTok inspired this entrepreneur’s start to franchise in New MexicoALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomes a new location to New Mexico on March 7.
Located at 3609 Palo Duro Ave. NE, the New Mexico College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
"I was scrolling through TikTok when I came across a video that was talking about how you can buy businesses and franchises through a website. When I accessed the website the first one on the list was College HUNKS,” said Erick Ramirez, Franchise Owner of the New Mexico College HUNKS. “I decided to find out more and that’s when I got in contact with Dana. He showed me all kinds of videos that were very helpful in understanding what I was getting myself into. Those Zoom meetings introduced me to the culture of the brand and ultimately led me to choosing College HUNKS, which is the start of a better future for me and my family,”
Franchise owner Erick Ramirez will lead the New Mexico College HUNKS team in serving Albuquerque and the city's neighboring areas.
"We are delighted to welcome Erick Ramirez to our team and to have his support in growing our brand in New Mexico. He is a true business owner and visionary who can help propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The New Mexico HUNKS team is hoping to provide an exciting employment opportunity for community members who are looking. “I hope to make a difference by not only giving jobs to those in need but also by training them to become leaders as is modeled in our HUNKS core values," said Ramirez
For more information about the New Mexico HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/north-albuquerque/ or call 505-421-3444.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
